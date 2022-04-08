Liking metal music is one thing but finding someone else who likes metal enough to join you in a battle of the bands is another thing. That’s what Kevin (Jaeden Martell) and Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) in Metal Lords have to deal with when they find Emily (Isis Hainsworth), who they think would be a perfect fit for their band. Written by six-time Emmy winner D. B. Weiss, Metal Lords is the story of how this misfit band learns to work through their differences and shoot for heavy metal stardom (or the high school equivalent of that).

The last time we heard from D. B. Weiss and David Benioff was during the controversial Game of Thrones Season 8. After the show's ending, the duo confirmed that they won’t be involved in the spinoffs for HBO. However, that doesn't mean they're not keeping busy. Metal Lords is written by D. B. Weiss, who also co-produced the film alongside David Benioff. The film is directed by Peter Sollett, who’s no stranger to telling stories about music. He previously directed the 2008 romantic comedy-drama Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist.

Looking for information on what Metal Lords is about, who’s in it, where you can watch it, and more? This handy guide has all the information you need.

Image via Netflix

Is Metal Lords Streaming Online?

Image via Netflix

You can stream Metal Lords on Netflix as of Friday, April 8, 2022. If you don’t have a subscription to the streaming service, you can sign up for their Basic, Standard, or Premium plan for $9.99, $15.99, or $19.99 per month respectively.

Is Metal Lords in Movie Theaters?

Unfortunately, Metal Lords is not coming to movie theaters. The film is a Netflix Original and will be available exclusively on the streaming service.

What Is Metal Lords About?

The official synopsis of Metal Lords reads as follows:

“Two kids want to start a heavy metal band in a high school where exactly two kids care about heavy metal. Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) is a diehard metal fan —is there any other kind?— who knows his history and can shred. His dream in life is to win at the upcoming Battle of the Bands. He enlists his best friend Kevin (Jaeden Martell) to man the drums. But with schoolmates more interested in Bieber than Black Sabbath, finding a bassist is a struggle. Until Kevin overhears Emily (Isis Hainsworth) slaying on her cello. The motley crew must contend with school, parents, hormones and teen angst while trying to get along long enough for Skullf*cker to win the Battle of the Bands.”

Watch the Official Trailer of Metal Lords

Netflix released the official trailer for Metal Lords on March 10, 2022. The 2:00-minute trailer begins at Glenwood Lake High School, where we meet Kevin. He observes Emily as she showcases her musical abilities and finally goes to introduce himself to her before asking her if she likes any metal.

We are then taken to a high school party scene where Kevin and Hunter are in conversation about how the band playing sucks and are challenged to the Battle of Bands. The boys talk about how huge the opportunity is for them and decide to take up the challenge. The two begin to practice for the competition. However, Hunter is skeptical about letting Emily join their band because she’s “not consistent with the image we’re trying to project.” Different images of famous male metal singers allude to the fact that Emily being a girl might be a problem.

Kevin tries to connect with Emily and ease the friction between Emily and Hunter while they try to practice for Battle of the Bands. There’s cursing, shouting, and different crazy sequences which prepare us for the kind of fun and excitement to expect in the film.

Who Are the Main Cast of Metal Lords?

Metal Lords stars Jaeden Martell, Adrian Greensmith, and Isis Hainsworth. You might recognize Jaeden Martell from his role as Bill Denbrough in the 2017 horror movie, It. Isis Hainsworth appeared as Elizabeth Martin in the 2020 period romantic comedy Emma and this is Adrian Greensmith’s first feature film. Metal Lords also stars Analesa Fisher, Noah Urrea, Phelan Davis, Michelle Fang, Brett Gelman, Sufe Bradshaw, and Joe Manganiello.

More Movies Like Metal Lords You Can Watch Now

Image via Paramount Pictures

School of Rock (2003): School of Rock is a 2003 comedy film that tells the story of Dewey Finn (Jack Black), a struggling rock guitarist who gets fired from his band and starts posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. When he sees how talented the students are, Dewey creates a band of fourth-graders to compete in the upcoming Battle of the Bands, so he can win some money to pay his rent. The film stars Jack Black, Sarah Silverman, Joan Cusack, and Mike White. The film is written by Mike White, directed by Richard Linklater, and produced by Scott Rudin.

The Rocker (2008): Are you really a rocker if you aren’t struggling in one way or the other? This 2008 comedy film follows a failed musician, Robert “Fish” Fishman (Rainn Wilson), who was abandoned by his band in the 1980s just before the band hit stardom. 20 years later, Fisherman gets a second chance at becoming a famous rockstar when he is asked to perform with his nephew’s high school band. The Rocker is written by Maya Forbes and Wallace Wolodarsky, and based on a story by Ryan Jaffe. The film is directed by Peter Cattaneo and stars Rainn Wilson, Emma Stone, Christina Applegate, Jeff Garlin, Jason Sudeikis, Jane Lynch, Will Arnett, Bradley Cooper, Aziz Ansari, and Josh Gad. You can stream The Rocker on HBO Max.

Metalhead (2013): Metalhead is a 2013 Icelandic drama film about a 12-year-old girl who watches her older brother lose his life in an accident that was made worse by his long hair. Following her brother’s death, she picks up his guitar and starts to follow in his footsteps of metal music and dreams of becoming a rockstar. The film was written and directed by Ragnar Bragason and stars Thora Bjorg Helga as the lead.

