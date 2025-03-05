More than six years after the international success of Parasite, Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho returns to the big screen with his sci-fi action comedy Mickey 17. Based on the sci-fi novel, Mickey 7, written by Edward Ashton, the film follows the titular protagonist, Mickey Barnes, who signs up for a space colony mission as an "expendable". The film adaptation began production in January 2022 before the novel's publication. Robert Pattinson (The Batman) was attached as the lead star and was shortly joined by the incredible supporting cast, including Naomi Ackie (Blink Twice), Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun (Minari), Academy Award nominee Toni Collette (Hereditary), and Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things).

Is 'Mickey 17' Coming To Theaters?

Yes! Mickey 17 is one of the major tentpole films for Warner Bros Pictures this year, which means it is a highly anticipated movie to hit the cinemas. It will join other cinema releases during March, such as Black Bag and Novocaine.

Bong's upcoming film has faced many changes regarding its release date over the past year. The film was originally slated for release this time last year on March 24, 2024. However, the post-production work was impeded by the SAG-AFTRA strikes. It was pushed to January 31, 2025, then to April 18. Finally, it is expected to hit theaters on March 7 in the US and Canada. For international audiences, some countries in Asia, Europe, and the Oceania region will get the chance to see the film slightly earlier.

Release Date Countries February 28 South Korea March 5 France, Belgium, Philippines March 6 Australia, Brazil, Germany, Greece, Singapore March 7 UK, China, Sweden, India March 28 Japan

Find Showtimes for 'Mickey 17'

What Formats Will 'Mickey 17' Be Playing In?

To see this epic action adventure, the cinemas will be offering the following formats to allow cinemagoers the full experience when watching Mickey 17.

Standard IMAX Dolby Cinema 3-D ScreenX 4DX RPX Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes

Watch the Trailers for 'Mickey 17'

The first trailer was revealed on September 18, 2024, by Warner Bros. It cold opens with a space station where Mickey floats around in an astronaut suit only to suddenly lose his hand. Set to Dean Martin's swanky song "Ain't That a Kick In the Head", the film's darkly comedic tone is immediately captured in the trailer to show the extraordinary job that the seemingly naive Mickey signs up for. Despite the morbid nature of his job as an expendable, Mickey finds some positives, such as his connection with Nasha (Ackie). He continues to roll with the punches until the unthinkable happens: he returns to the space station only to find another live clone of himself. Mickey's survival is immediately threatened by the presence of an additional version of him based on laws brought forward by the shady politician Kenneth Marshall (Ruffalo). The trailer then shows Mickey teaming up with himself and other lowly workers to rise up against the unjust treatment of their employers.

What Are the Box Office Projections for ‘Mickey 17’?

The domestic box office projection is expected to be in the range of $15 million to $20 million. The film currently sits on a production budget that reportedly ranges from $120 million to $150 million USD.

Other Bong Joon Ho Movies You Can Watch Right Now

As mentioned, Mickey 17 marks the first returning film for esteemed Korean director, Bong Joon Ho, after the whirlwind international success of Parasite during the 2020 awards season. His filmography is definitely worth checking out in the lead-up to the sci-fi comedy, especially with Bong's previous films being consistent with sharp social commentary, wonderfully talented casts, and invigorating stories.

