Minari isn't just one of the best movies of 2020, it's become a major and very deserving player during the 2021 awards season. So far, the film has won prizes at the BAFTAs, SAG Awards, and Golden Globes, among others, and it's vying for six categories at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director.

Which is all to say Lee Isaac Chung's touching drama is an absolute must-watch. If you're wondering where you can watch Minari, we've got you covered with a complete guide to all your viewing options, from Virtual Screenings to On Demand rentals and how to check if it's still in theaters near you.

Where to Watch Minari On Demand

Minari is available to watch On Demand via all the major providers. The film arrived on Digital on February 26 and is available to rent at the premium price. For the time being, a 48-hour rental is available for $19.99 in UHD, HD and SD.

Here's a handy linked list to several On Demand services where you can watch Minari right now!

Another option for U.S. viewers is to watch Minari in the A24 virtual screening room, which was launched on February 12 as a safe alternative to attending theaters amid the pandemic. Tickets also cost $20.00 and allow access to view the film and any bonus content during a four-hour window. Currently, A24 is only hosting one screening per day beginning at 8 pm E.T./ 5 pm P.T. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. And despite what you might think, virtual screenings do sell out, so be sure to grab your tickets early if you've got a specific date in mind.

Is Minari on Blu-ray and DVD?

Minari is not currently available to buy, digitally or on home video. But the good news is we already know when it will be! Minari will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital for purchase on May 18, and it comes with a selection of bonus features. Check out the details below.

Deleted Scenes

Sowing Seeds: Making Minari

Audio Commentary with Writer-Director Lee Isaac Chung and Actress Yuh-jung Youn

Is Minari Still in Theaters?

Yes, Minari is still playing in select theaters nationwide. Of course, with the pandemic constantly evolving, you'll want to check in with your local safety guidelines before you buy your tickets, but if your local theaters are open and you're able to safely attend, you can find available showtimes in your area on Fandango, Atom Tickets, Flixster, MovieTickets.com, or by going directly through your favorite theater's website.

Is Minari Streaming on Netflix, Amazon or HBO Max?

Minari is still in the premium rental window and is not currently included with any streaming service subscriptions, which means the only way to stream it online is by renting the film or attending a virtual screening. No streaming release details have been revealed at this time. A24 has several streaming deals, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and, most recently, Showtime, so stay tuned to see which lucky streaming service winds up with this gem.

