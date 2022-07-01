Let’s all go bananas this summer with Minions: The Rise of Gru. Because these yellow little things will stop at nothing. The sequel to the spin-off prequel of the 2015 movie, Minions, the new installment of the Despicable Me franchise will see how Gru becomes a supervillain.

The plot follows a young Gru trying to become a supervillain. With his newfound disciples, he devises a scheme, so he can beat the most powerful group of baddies - The Vicious 6, and become the new supervillain himself. And the minions? They are just themselves; only weirder and wilder than you have ever seen them. There’s also a new member joining the gang – Otto!

Directed by Kyle Balda, Minions: The Rise of Gru sees Steve Carell and Pierre Coffin reprising their roles as the voices of Gru and the minions respectively. But the new sequel also boasts a star-studded voice cast, featuring Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin in various roles.

Here’s a handy guide we made about how to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru, and when and where you can watch the new Minions movie.

Is Minions: The Rise of Gru Streaming Online?

Minions: The Rise of Gru will not be streaming anywhere online right away. But the movie is scheduled to stream on Peacock after four months of theatrical release. After that, Minions: The Rise of Gru will move to Netflix, where it will be available for streaming for 10 months, and finally, return to Peacock.

But, for now, if you want to watch the sequel, then your only option is to visit your local theater and catch the team in action.

Is Minions: The Rise of Gru in Movie Theaters

Minions: The Rise of Gru was premiered at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, on June 13, 2022. The release date went through a lot of delays since 2020. It was originally scheduled to be released in July 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it got moved to July 2021. But that also got pushed due to various reasons. Finally, the movie is getting its much-awaited theatrical release on Friday, July 1, 2022.

When going to the theaters to watch the movie, it’s recommended that you still follow health and safety guidelines regarding Covid-19.

When Will Minions: The Rise of Gru Arrive on Digital or VOD?

There’s no news about VOD or physical media release of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Mostly, the DVDs and Blu-rays release about three to four months after the theater release. So, you could expect the same for this movie as well, which means the DVDs of Minions: The Rise of Gru can be out sometime around October or November 2022, which is also when the digital release will happen.

Illumination has released three official trailers for Minions: The Rise of Gru. The first trailer was released way back in 2020 when the release was first announced. The second trailer was out two months ago, around April 2022, and the latest and third trailer was out two weeks ago, in June 2022.

It’s pretty obvious what to expect from a Minions movie. It’s bright, cheery, fun, and once again, absolute bananas. But what does catch your attention is Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” playing in the background for the latest full-length trailer. It’s hilarious to see how apt the song is for the trailer and the little creatures losing it. The trailers also highlight the classic 70s-style retro art, disco music, and fashion, which makes this movie more exciting.

All three trailers are packed with over-the-top action, especially a lot of kung fu fighting, lots of new antics of the mini yellow creatures, and a tween Gru, aka “mini-boss”.

What is Minions: The Rise of Gru About?

Minions: The Rise of Gru picks up directly from where Minions ended. By the end of the 2015 movie, we see the minions meeting Gru for the first time when he steals the Queen’s crown back from Scarlet Overkill. The minions realize they have found their new (and probably the final) master and run after him.

The year is sometime in the 1970s, and Gru is 12 years old, living in a suburb with his mother. His only dream is to become a supervillain. But he has competition – The Vicious 6, a supervillain association consisting of Jean Clawed, Nunchuck, Svengeance, and Stronghold, and led by Belle Bottom. So, Gru decides to prove his villainous skills by trying to outdo them and steals a precious stone. That doesn’t turn out well, and he realizes that he has encountered the worst evil he could ever imagine. Gru goes on the run with only his little scamps to save him.

Together, the master and the minions go on a series of globe-trotting misadventures, learn how to fight the Vicious 6 from a kung fu master, and even team up with a former supervillain, and so on.

Do You Need to Watch Minions Before Watching Minions: The Rise of Gru?

The answer is both yes and no. Minions: The Rise of Gru is a sequel to Minions and serves as a prequel to the Despicable Me movie series. It is the fifth movie and the second spin-off in the franchise.

The 2015 movie followed the journey of minions from the time they existed on Earth and throughout the decades of civilization, in search of the biggest villain as their master. And then they meet Gru in the 1970s. The new sequel takes off where the previous movie left off. Although it might be helpful to watch Minions before watching Minions: The Rise of Gru, it’s not necessary. You can watch both in sequence to get an overall idea of the franchise’s timeline. But if you directly watch the new installment, it will still give you an idea of Gru’s background and how he becomes the supervillain, that we see in the Despicable Me series. If you have watched any of the Despicable Me movies, then you’ll most likely want to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru as the backstory.

So, get ready for a crazy and colorful adventure with Gru, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and the rest of the minion population as they serve their new master and help him earn his name.