If you have ever heard of Viva magazine from the 70s, then this upcoming comedy series will remind you of that publication, at least to some extent. Minx is an all-new, racy comedy that is a wildly different stance on 70s feminism and showcases how one woman takes an unconventional approach to create content for women.

The plot follows an ambitious feminist and writer who wants to publish a new kind of magazine for women but gets shot down by publishers. And then she meets a publisher of a porn magazine who gives her an opportunity that would change her life, career, and the lives of the women she wanted to influence.

Minx is created by Ellen Rapoport, who is also an executive producer on the series, along with Paul Feig (The Office, Freaks and Geeks), and Dan Magnante. The raunch-com series stars Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, Idara Victor, Oscar Montoya, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, and Michael Angarano in leading roles.

As explosive and radical as it may seem or sound, Minx is sure to bring back a lot of nostalgia of the second wave of feminism, and the flamboyance of the 70s, albeit with some raunchiness. So, while you wait for the comedy series to release, here’s when, where, and how you can watch Minx.

Watch the Minx Trailer

“Change the conversation, one issue at a time.” That’s the gist of what you can expect from this upcoming comedy series. And the trailer sums that up very nicely in colorful and funny montages. Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is an aspirational and talented writer who is unfortunately also a little naive. She tries to pitch her idea for a new kind of women’s magazine that will showcase women differently than the existing magazines. But her ideas are turned down by publishers, until Doug (Jake Johnson), a porn magazine publisher, shows up. He likes Joyce’s objectives but also tells her that she needs to sugarcoat her ideas with something that will sell. Reluctantly, and out of options, Joyce joins Doug in a new venture: publishing the first women’s porn magazine.

The three-minute trailer explores the plot and gives us a look at the leading characters featuring Lovibond, Johnson, Idara Victor, and others. The art and music with a lot of warm tones and pop colors seem spot on for the retro premise of the story. Overall, the trailer promises Minx to be fun and perhaps a little nostalgic watch for many.

Is Minx Streaming online?

Minx is an HBO Max original series and is available exclusively on the streaming service. The series premiere is on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

How Many Episodes Does Minx Have?

Minx has a total of 10 episodes. The first two episodes will release together on the day of the premiere, March 17, 2022. Then subsequent episodes will be released every week on Thursdays with two episodes releasing at the same time. The pilot episode has been directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg.

When Is the Minx Finale?

The last two episodes of Minx will release on HBO Max on April 14, 2022.

Can You Watch Minx Without HBO Max?

Since Minx is an HBO Max original, you can only watch the series by streaming it on this particular network. You can easily subscribe to this streaming platform from HBO. There are two membership plans for HBO Max that you can choose from. The basic plan, for $9.99 per month, comes with ads, while the premium one, for $14.99 per month, comes without ads.

You can also access HBO Max content through Hulu. You can opt for the free one-week trial of the streaming service through Hulu to check it out. HBO Max is also available on almost all of the major smartphone and smart TV platforms.

What Is the Plot of Minx About?

As the official synopsis puts it,

"In the 1970s, Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is a young feminist from Los Angeles who creates an unlikely bond with editor Doug (Jake Johnson) as they set out to create the first women's erotic magazine."

The 70s saw a second wave of feminism and was a time for many journalists and progressive magazines to take root. Minx is the story of a woman who also wants to join the revolution and effect positive changes in other women’s lives.

Joyce is a young, struggling feminist who only wants to use her writing talent to help other women, particularly to change how they are portrayed in the media. But the male-dominated publishing industry is nothing but disappointment for her. So, she hesitantly takes a path never taken, by joining a publisher who helps her build the first erotic magazine for women. She soon finds herself struggling with her new life.

On the one hand, this world of erotica is a culture shock for her, where glamorous sex and glitz sell more than her brainy, intellectual image, something a girl like her would steer clear from. But on the other, she seems to enjoy her new gig and the people she works with. Her new job involves dealing with shady people and a grimy lifestyle, but she also starts to accept and rejoice in her success.

Minx is a story about a woman’s perspective to feminism, through sex and sexuality, and conversations that matter to women, subjects that are often buried under the vox populi.

How Is the Critical Response to Minx?

Minx has received a lot of positive reviews and is highly acclaimed by critics, with a rating of 8.7 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes.

The latest review by Collider's own Carly Lane, explains how Minx is a “nuanced raunch-com.” Here’s an excerpt from the review:

“Not only is it a delightfully raunchy comedy, but the glimmers of sincerity that are slowly teased out over the course of the season — not to mention the wildly entertaining supporting cast — make it a series well-worth tuning in for… But even the most dramatic elements over the course of the season are always delivered with a generous helping of humor, keeping the show from venturing too far into joyless territory. After all, this is a series in which there's a very early montage dedicated to spotlighting below-the-belt equipment in all its various forms, shapes, sizes, lengths, and girths — and in the most celebratory approach possible. Though Minx could yet run the risk of being too frothy in execution, especially when it comes to resolving certain storylines and sidestepping conflict in favor of more comedy, there's still something revitalizing about a TV show inherently rooted in themes of desire, sexuality, and unapologetic enjoyment of the risqué.”

