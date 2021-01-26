If you’re tired of binge-watching The Office or Parks and Recreation or Brooklyn Nine-Nine for the umpteenth time, another iconic sitcom is finally coming to streaming: Modern Family. It was announced today that all 250 episodes of the Emmy-winning ABC series are heading to two different streaming service as part of an unprecedented multi-year shared agreement with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

If you’re wondering how to watch Modern Family on streaming, you have two options. It’ll be on both Hulu and Peacock as part of this shared agreement, with both streaming services hosting all 11 seasons of the family sitcom. The series starts streaming on Hulu and Peacock on February 3rd.

This is the first time Modern Family will be available to stream, but the show did air its new episodes the next day on Hulu during its run. The series debuted in 2009 as a modern twist on the family sitcom format, using the mockumentary style that The Office made famous to chronicle the lives of the Dunphy family – husband and wife Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen), Claire's father and step-mother Jay (Ed O’Neill) and Gloria (Sofia Vergara), and Claire’s brother Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and his husband Cameron (Eric Stonestreet).

The show was a ratings smash and won 22 Emmy awards during its run, including Outstanding Comedy Series for its first five seasons in a row.

“Peacock is home to a massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, so a groundbreaking comedy like ‘Modern Family’ is a perfect addition and representative of the quality entertainment our free and premium customers enjoy on the service,” said Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Entertainment, Television & Streaming. “Because viewers of all ages love Modern Family, we are creating a fan experience on Peacock that goes beyond just episodes of the series to include curated collections, bonus content, and more.”

“Thanks to its sharp writing and an eccentric but exceedingly likable cast of characters, ‘Modern Family’ ushered in the return of the family sitcom and offered viewers a unique and refreshing portrayal of family life,” said Brian Henderson, Vice President, Content Partnerships, Hulu. “We were fortunate to bring this beloved series to Hulu audiences next-day during its celebrated run, and now we’re excited to offer every episode so new fans can meet the Pritchetts, Dunphys and Tuckers and old friends can visit them again.”

Hulu has been around for quite some time but is now ultimately owned by Disney following the acquisition of Fox, but it makes a fitting home for Modern Family given its breadth of great TV content. But the Peacock deal is more curious, as NBCUniversal’s streaming service only just launched late last year. Although it’s fairly fitting as well, as it’s home to other iconic sitcoms like 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Parks and Recreation.

So sit tight, folks. You’ll be able to stream all of Modern Family as often as you like starting in February on both Hulu and Peacock.

