For country music lovers awaiting a new series to indulge in and sing along to, Monarch should be on your "to watch" list. Combining family intrigue and a genuine love for performing country tunes, the latest FOX series created by Melissa London Hilfers is centered on the Romans and how they built their starlit success upon multiple lies. Known as "the first family of country music", Albie (Trace Adkins) and Dottie Roman (Susan Sarandon) carved an empire together that they hope will be passed on to their eldest daughter, Nicky (Anna Friel). Yet, the tactics that led them to fame could now hunt them down and prevent their legacy from living on. Will Nicky get to own the spotlight as planned? Or will there be interferences along the way?

Here is a handy guide on how to stream the series and get yourself a new guilty pleasure.

What Is Monarch About?

Here's the official synopsis for the series:

Reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman, along with his insanely talented -- and tough as nails -- wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman, have created a country music dynasty, but even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette "Nicky" Roman will stop at nothing to protect her family's legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother Luke and sister Gigi.

Watch the Monarch Trailer Here

"I never wanted to just be a star. I wanted to create a dynasty. And I have." These opening phrases in the Monarch official trailer already give viewers a sneak peek at the Romans' drive to maintain their notorious name. Even if extreme measures must be taken to keep themselves at the top, Albie and Dottie are willing to accept the risks. Although it seems like Nicky isn't fond of her parents' tactics, the trailer alludes to her wanting to pursue their professional footsteps. Yet, her family's reputation and her younger sibling's desire to also hop on stage could prevent Nicky from making her name. After all, once you inherit a dynasty, you also inherit the dark secrets that are associated with it. The trailer itself is age-restricted and can only be viewed on YouTube but you can check out the video above for an in-depth look at the series.

In addition to the cast of the series, country music stars Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town and more are set to make guest appearances in the show. This means that if you were already drawn to watch this project, this might be an additional detail to keep you even more curious to see the new family drama production.

When and Where to Watch Monarch

If you were wondering whether Monarch would come out soon, this bit of information might put you at ease. The country music series is premiering on Sunday, September 11 at 8:00 pm ET (5:00 pm PT), and the following episodes will air weekly on Tuesdays at 9:00 pm EST (6:00 pm PST). It will be available to watch directly through the FOX channel and other partnered streaming platforms. Here's the link to the show's landing page on the FOX website.

Do You Need a Subscription to Watch Monarch?

If you have cable TV and have the FOX channel included in your plan, then you won't need another subscription to watch the show air live. However, in case you are looking to watch the episodes at your own pace and availability, you might consider watching Monarch through other streaming services. Hulu and YouTube TV are the platforms that offer access to FOX productions at an additional cost. You can watch the series through the Hulu platform for $6.99 per month. It is important to note that this price would be added to your existing Hulu subscription bill. If you prefer to subscribe to YouTube TV instead, the total cost would be $14.99 for your first month and $64.99 for every month after that. This plan allows you to gain access to 85+ channels, including FOX, and have unlimited recordings of any series, news, or sports programming that you want to watch later.

More Family Drama Shows Like Monarch to Watch Next

As mentioned above, Monarch's story is led by the Romans and their efforts to remain the most notable country music family out there. Although the following recommendations aren't specifically related to music, they do incorporate the family empire plot line that matches what you will see in the FOX series.

Succession: Similarly to Albie and Dottie, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) built a successful media corporation from scratch and will soon have to pass it down to one of his children. Despite Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) being in the race to prove themselves worthy to take their father's post, it is easier said than done. This dark comedy has all the drama and appeal that will make you feel drawn to this twisted family.

Watch on HBO MaxDynasty: Based on a 1980s soap opera, Fallon Carrington (played by Elizabeth Gilles) is the heiress of her father's company. That is until her prospects of being the next in power go downhill when her father announces that he is engaged to one of his employees. Certain that his bride-to-be (Nathalie Kelley) is eyeing his fortune over his love, Fallon tries her best to keep her out of the way. Yet, it isn't all that easy given that her future stepmother has a few tricks up her sleeve to also get what she wants.

Watch on NetflixGreenleaf: Last but not least, Greenleaf is another family drama filled with secrets and lies. The series, produced by Oprah, follows Bishop James Greenleaf (Keith David) and Lady Mae Greenleaf (Lynn Whitfield), wealthy church leaders of a predominantly African-American community in Memphis. On top of the scandals that they hide, the couple's daughter Grace (Merle Dandridge) returns 20 years after the mysterious death of her sister. Although this family has much to hide in order to maintain appearances, they do care for one another.

Watch on Netflix