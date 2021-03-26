The two titans of the giant-monster universe square off next week, when Godzilla takes on King Kong for the first time in a big-budget American film (though they actually battled once before in Toho’s 1962 Japanese film, King Kong vs. Godzilla). Godzilla vs. Kong will be the fourth film in Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse, a shared cinematic universe that kicked off with 2014's Godzilla. Though the franchise is only four films deep (for now), it does jump around in time a little bit, offering up two different ways to watch the series.

MonsterVerse Movies in Chronological Order

The advantage of watching the MonsterVerse movies in chronological order is that it doesn't have too many films under its belt just yet, so you don't have too many different timelines and plot threads crisscrossing and doubling back on each other. Also, beginning your watch-through with Kong: Skull Island, even though it's the second film in the series in terms of release date, gives you a better understand of who the government organization Monarch is and what they’re up to right off the bat. You’d also be leading off with what many consider to be the best film in the series thus far, which definitely doesn’t hurt.

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Set 41 years before the events of Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island follows an earlier iteration of Monarch in the 1970s as expedition leader Bill Randa (John Goodman) convinces the government to send a team to a remote island he suspects might be home to a “titan,” which is what kaiju are called in the MonsterVerse. Turns out, Monarch was onto something, as the island ends up being the home of the giant ape Kong. Kong’s not too happy about the invaders, which includes a bunch of Marvel stars like Samuel L. Jackson as an obsessed Army colonel, Brie Larson as a war photographer, and Tom Hiddleston as an ex-British special forces agent. Eventually, the humans and Kong sort of team up to square off against the island’s other monstrous threats.

Godzilla (2014)

An American reboot of the long-running Japanese kaiju series, Godzilla starts out as a mystery as a nuclear engineer named Joe Brody (Bryan Cranston) tries to figure out what caused a reactor meltdown that killed his wife 15 years prior. Before long, the culprits are revealed to be giant monsters who have been hibernating deep underground for centuries. Joe’s son Ford (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a Naval officer, eventually ends up on the front lines as he attempts to save himself and his family from two giant bug-like MUTOs (Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms) who are on a collision course with a newly awoken Godzilla.

This film’s biggest contribution to the MonsterVerse is the first appearance of Project Monarch, a secret organization that has spent decades tracking the gigantic creatures. Two of Monarch’s top scientists, Dr. Ishirō Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) and Dr. Vivienne Graham (Sally Hawkins), will appear again later in the series, as will David Strathairn’s Admiral William Stenz, the Naval officer in charge of hunting the monsters for the military.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Flash forward five years later as more and more titans -- some good, some bad -- are waking up to wreak havoc across the planet. A lot of the classic Toho monsters arrive on the scene in this one, including the gigantic insect Mothra, the firey pterodactyl/bird/bat creature Rodan, and the fierce three-headed space dragon King Ghidorah. On the human side, Project Monarch again plays a central role in the narrative, with Drs. Serizawa and Graham returning from Godzilla along with Admiral Stenz. We also meet Dr. Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler), an ex-Monarch scientist whose family was torn apart during the Godzilla vs. the MUTOs rampage five years prior, and his daughter Madison (Millie Bobby Brown). Additionally, Joe Morton plays an older version of the character Corey Hawkins played in Kong: Skull Island, giving this film a more direct connection to the prequel. As usual, the monsters are awesome, while the human characters are … a little less so. And though the film points to a future in which titans and humans can co-exist, it also teases that things might not be quite settled just yet. After all, there's plenty of more sequels to be made!

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

This is the fight we’ve been waiting for. The soon-to-be-released Godzilla vs. Kong will bring the MonsterVerse’s two biggest names together for one epic throwdown that takes place two years after Godzilla: King of the Monsters. No doubt Monarch will be involved as well, as Chandler and Brown are both returning along with Zhang Ziyi, who played twin Monarch scientists in King of the Monsters (a fun nod to the original Japanese Mothra films). Plot details are scarce at the moment, but what we do know is that something is causing Godzilla to behave erratically, abruptly switching from his role as a stoic defender of the planet to attack cities around the globe for seemingly no reason. According to the official plot synopsis, "The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth." So we can probably expect to see some nefarious, shadowy entity (either another human organization or maybe even a new monster) reveal itself to be responsible for essentially goading these two icons into throwing hands at each other. Godzilla vs. Kong debuts March 31 in theaters and on HBO Max.

MonsterVerse Movies in Order of Release

Of course, you can always pop on the series in order of release date. Because the MonsterVerse is still a relatively new franchise, there's not much of a shift in the viewing order if you want to watch the films in the same sequence as they hit theaters.

Godzilla - May 16, 2014

Kong: Skull Island - March 10, 2017

Godzilla: King of the Monsters - May 31, 2019

Godzilla vs. Kong - March 31, 2021

