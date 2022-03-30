The Marvel Cinematic Universe is adding another hero! Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac will be premiering on March 30, 2022. Moon Knight is part of Phase 4 of the MCU. Don’t worry if you’re a bit behind on your Marvel viewing because the series seems to exist separately enough from other work in the MCU that you won’t have to do any homework before watching. Moon Knight will almost certainly have some references, inside jokes, and maybe even a few cameos to delight those familiar with all aspects of the MCU. In Moon Knight we'll see Oscar Isaac playing a character named Steven, or possibly Marc. Of course the confusion over the character’s identity will be a major focus of this series.

How and When Can You Watch New Episodes of Moon Knight?

Moon Knight is a limited series and will be premiering exclusively on Disney+ on March 30, 2022. A trailer has been out for some time and is scored to a memorably jarring version of Kid Cudi’s Day ‘n’ Nite. A shorter TV spot using the same music was released during Super Bowl 2022. After the premiere, new episodes will be added to the service on a weekly basis. Disney+ generally releases new episodes around 12 am PT.

What’s Moon Knight About?

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a museum gift shop employee who believes himself to be suffering from a sleep disorder but who quickly discovers he actually has dissociative identity disorder (DID). Steven and his alter, Marc try to escape their powerful enemies, make sense of their situation, and understand how it relates to Egyptian gods. Moon Knight is balancing some complex and sensitive topics, so it will be exciting to see how it handles this. Oscar Isaac has described Moon Knight as “the first legitimate Marvel character-study since Iron Man” so there’s reason to be optimistic that all involved want to treat this complex character and his DID with the respect he deserves. Dissociative identity dIsorder (formerly known as multiple personality disorder) has a long history of inaccurate and damaging depictions in media, but hopefully Moon Knight can avoid those clichés and stereotypes.

Who are the Cast and Crew of Moon Knight?

Oscar Isaac, now something of a household name following his role as Poe Dameron in Star Wars, stars in Moon Knight. Before his turn as the best pilot in the Resistance, Isaac starred in Inside Llyewyn Davis, a quiet character study of a young folk singer in the 60s. Clearly Oscar Isaac is more than capable of handling both action scenes and quieter character-driven moments. He will be acting alongside Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab, and the team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead direct and Jeremy Slater is credited as the head writer.

Mohamed Diab is Egyptian and his work often concerns important issues in Egyptian society. Having his input on this series dramatically increases the chance that Moon Knight’s odd connection to Egyptian gods will be handled tastefully. Mohamed Diab’s film Clash was Egypt’s submission for Best Foreign Language Film at the 2017 Academy Awards. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have directed episodes of Archive 81 as well as directing upcoming episodes of Loki Season 2.

Ethan Hawke has been acting since the mid-80s and has had roles in everything from Dead Poet’s Society to the upcoming Knives Out 2. May Calamawy may not be as much of a household name as Oscar Isaac or Ethan Hawke but the Palestinian-Egyptian actress has had a variety of interesting roles including in Ramy and National Geographic’s The Long Road Home.

More Shows like Moon Knight You Can Watch Now

Jessica Jones: If you’re looking for another dark MCU series then be sure to give Jessica Jones a chance. Jessica (Krysten Ritter), a private eye with superstrength, helps those in need in Hell’s Kitchen while also battling her own inner demons. While still struggling to recover from her abusive ex with mind control powers, Kilgrave (David Tennant) she struggles with alcohol abuse and Kilgrave’s sudden and terrifying reappearance. Jessica Jones, along with Daredevil, and Luke Cage were initially adapted for Netflix but left the streaming service at the end of February. The shows are available on Disney+.

WandaVision: An affecting dramedy set in the MCU, WandaVision focuses on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Despite Vision’s death in Infinity War, this series seems to show Wanda and Vision happily playing house in the suburbs, with the series making allusions to a variety of classic family sitcoms in the process. Of course all is not what it seems and as the show goes on it focuses more and more on Wanda’s grief over Vision’s death. WandaVision is streaming on Disney+.

Mr. Robot: Created by Sam Esmail, Mr. Robot follows Elliot (Rami Malek), a brilliant programmer struggling with drug addiction and mental health issues. When Elliot is invited to join a strange cyber-terrorism organization promising to bring down the evil banking corporations of the world, he happily accepts. Elliot begins connecting with the organization’s mysterious leader (Christian Slater), who bears more than a passing resemblance to Elliot’s father. Mr. Robot is available on Amazon Prime.

Russian Doll: Natasha Leone stars as Nadia in Russian Doll, a memorable time loop story where Nadia keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday over and over. As Nadia struggles to make sense of the loop she is stuck in, she confronts her past demons and tries to break out of the loop. Unfortunately, each time the loop restarts fewer of Nadia’s friends are there. Season 1 of Russian Doll is streaming on Netflix and a second season has been confirmed.

Archive 81: This series follows Dan (Mamoudou Athie), an archivist trying to restore mysterious videotapes created in the mid 90s. As the seemingly simple job takes a turn for the supernatural and horrific, Dan begins communicating through time with Melody (Dina Shihabi), the filmmaker who created the tapes. Dan and Melody’s history of mental health issues gives many of those around them an excuse to dismiss their concerns and fears in this time- and space-bending story that seamlessly blends found footage into the series without it being jarring. Archive 81 is streaming on Netflix.

