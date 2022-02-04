Here’s how to find out whether or not the Moon is inhabited by aliens.

It brings us great pleasure that a new Roland Emmerich disaster film is almost here. Moonfall, which is currently being touted as the most expensive independent film ever made, centers around a ragtag group tasked with a daunting mission. The Moon is about to crash down onto Earth and might be taking a few intergalactic friends along with it. Because of this, NASA astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry), Jo’s former astronaut partner Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) must head to the Moon to prevent both an alien invasion and a devastating collision from occurring.

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably at the edge of your seat, intrigued by the wacky but exciting premise. However, film distribution is still in a weird spot due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so you might be wondering where you’ll be able to see Moonfall. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with this guide.

Is ‘Moonfall’ Playing in Theaters?

Image via Lionsgate

If you are itching to see the Moon hurtle towards Earth in IMAX, you’re in luck. Moonfall will be playing exclusively in theaters starting on February 4 in some countries, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and India. It’s still a little far out to make box office predictions, but if social media hype is anything to go on, a sizable amount of people could show up to see Emmerich return to escapist disaster films.

Some countries, such as Brazil and Hong Kong, will get Moonfall one day earlier, on February 3. France will be the next country to open the film, with it currently being scheduled on February 9. Currently, there is no release date for the movie in China. You can check out the complete list of release dates for Moonfall here.

Is ‘Moonfall’ Streaming Online?

Image via Lionsgate

Unfortunately, you will not be able to watch Moonfall through streaming. However, it could come to streaming sooner than you might realize. That is because Lionsgate and Starz secured an exclusive streaming deal in early 2021 that has begun taking effect now that the distributor’s previous agreement with Hulu has expired. Other Lionsgate films involved include John Wick, The Hunger Games, and the upcoming video game adaptation Borderlands. Although it is unknown exactly when Moonfall will be added to the Starz library, it is almost sure that it will be on streaming shortly after its theatrical run.

When Will ‘Moonfall’ Arrive on VOD and DVD?

Image via Lionsgate

Given how the film is not even released theatrically yet, it should be no surprise that there isn’t a release date for the movie on physical media or video-on-demand. However, it takes around three months for a standard film to arrive on DVD and a little shorter to release on VOD. With this in mind, you can probably expect Moonfall to receive home distribution around May or June.

Roland Emmerich Films Currently Streaming

Image via Lionsgate

Are you looking to binge Emmerich’s filmography before Moonfall? Were you previously unfamiliar with his work but are interested in watching more? Most of his films are available on streaming, so get your watchlists ready.

Making Contact (1985): This Steven Spielberg-meets-Poltergeist riff is one of Emmerich’s earliest films and arguably one of his best. If anything, it certainly is different but also helped lay the foundation for the filmmaker’s signature penchant for destruction.

Watch on Tubi

Universal Soldier (1992): One of Jean-Claude van Damme’s most well-known films, this movie helped skyrocket Emmerich to Hollywood infamy thanks to its goofy action and surprisingly thorough commentary on the military-industrial complex.

Watch on Hoopla

Stargate (1994): Named after the space phenomenon that creates interstellar wormholes, this Kurt Russell and James Spader vehicle helped spawn a science-fiction franchise with a massive cult following.

Watch on Netflix

Independence Day (1996): If there is any film that can be considered Emmerich’s definitive project, it is no doubt Independence Day. Buoyed by menacing special effects and a charismatic ensemble, you should waste no time trying to watch it, whether for the first time or for the hundredth.

Watch on HBO Max

Godzilla (1998): This iteration might have taken a lot of liberties with the King of the Monsters and is reviled among kaiju fans and general moviegoers alike. That being said, Godzilla still holds some schlocky charm even if it’s only because of how ridiculous this new monster looks.

Watch on Netflix

The Patriot (2000): Although Britons might not like this historical epic for its loose interpretation of the Revolutionary War, The Patriot was Emmerich’s attempt at proving he can do more than dumb action films. Whether he succeeded is up for debate, but it still stands as a memorable film.

Watch on Netflix

The Day After Tomorrow (2004): If this film didn’t instill the fear of global warming and climate change into you, then I’m simply going to assume you’re lying. With a dynamic cast and a threat that is becoming more real by the day, The Day After Tomorrow is a quintessential disaster film that is perfect for a lazy weekend watch.

Watch on HBO Max

10,000 BC (2008): This film is largely considered to be Emmerich’s worst, and for good reason. Historically inaccurate and clumsy in numerous ways, this prehistoric tale of mammoths and dreadlocks is not great but can still be watched if you’re looking for some dumb fun.

Watch on Hulu

2012 (2009): We may have survived the prophesied 2012 Doomsday apocalypse, but Emmerich made sure to capitalize on the looming date with this mega-disaster flick. With some of the biggest destruction scenes of his career, this film might be lacking characters you care about but is still dumb fun from a bygone era.

Watch on Peacock

White House Down (2013): If you were waiting for a Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx team-up, this film is for you. White House Down is a messy combination of the buddy cop movie and a Cold War-adjacent action film. However, there is certainly enough to keep any viewer entertained, especially the fight choreography.

Watch on Starz

Stonewall (2015): One of Emmerich’s few independent features is a controversial retelling of LGBTQ+ liberation that is considerably more low-key than his other films. Stonewall might be disingenuous when it comes to the 1968 riot’s origins and events, but it is still a fascinating example of when a director known for blockbusters tries to go back to his roots.

Watch on Hulu

Midway (2019): Emmerich’s latest film before Moonfall is another action-packed epic, this time a World War II period piece about one of the war’s most infamous battles. Once again taking some liberties with the actual battle of Midway, the CGI might throw off some despite interesting fight scenes.

Watch on AMC+

