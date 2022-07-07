AMC+ is all set to take you to the far future in its new thriller series Moonhaven. Created by Peter Ocko, Moonhaven stars Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Joe Manganiello, Ayelet Zurer, Amara Karan, Yazzmin Newell, and Kadeem Hardison in major roles.

As obvious from the name, the story is set on the moon, in a beautiful, utopian society, where humans are trying to figure out how to save the climate back on Earth while they learn to build an environment and life on the satellite. But no place, no matter how perfect they seem, is without any dark secrets. As is Moonhaven. Intrigued yet?

If you love sci-fi thrillers or just sci-fi, then you should definitely add this series to your summer watchlist. Meanwhile, find out from this guide below about how you can watch Moonhaven, where to stream, and more.

Is Moonhaven Streaming Online?

Moonhaven is an AMC+ original series, which means it’ll be available to watch on this streaming network. If you are watching on the AMC+ web app, then you can add this link to your browser to directly go to the show’s landing page when it releases. If you would rather watch it without the web, then you can download the AMC+ mobile app on your smart devices and stream the thriller series.

Moonhaven premieres on AMC+ on Thursday, July 7, 2022, with the first two episodes releasing on the same day.

How Many Episodes Does Moonhaven Have?

As per official updates, Moonhaven appears to be a miniseries with six episodes in total. The first two episodes release at the same time on the day of the release, that is, on July 7, 2022. After that, every following episode will release weekly.

Check out the list of episodes with their respective release dates below:

Episode 1: “The Pilot” – July 7, 2022

Episode 2: “The Detective” – July 7, 2022

Episode 3: “The Envoy” – July 14, 2022

Episode 4: “Mada” – July 21, 2022

Episode 5: “Dreadfeel” – July 28, 2022

Episode 6: “The Seeker” – August 4, 2022

Can You Watch Moonhaven Without AMC+?

Unfortunately, no. Moonhaven is an AMC+ original, which means it is exclusive to this particular streaming network and will not be available anywhere else. AMC+ is available on a subscription basis which lets you access their unlimited library of content across the entire AMC network (including all AMC television programs). The subscription plans for the streaming channel vary from $7 to $9 per month, depending on what service you want to avail of.

If you already have AMC added to your cable plan, then you can get AMC+ as just an add-on for only $7 per month. You can also get AMC+ without cable, like any other web/mobile apps on your Android or iOS devices, for only $9 per month. The annual subscription plan comes to $83.88. You can also try the 7-day free trial after which you will be charged the monthly fee. AMC+ is also available through Prime Video and on YouTube TV and Apple TV.

Watch the Moonhaven Trailer

The official trailer of Moonhaven that AMC+ dropped in June 2022 gives you a good idea of what this new sci-fi series is all about. It introduces the Haven - a verdant and colorful environment on one corner of the Moon, followed by whimsical settings, out-of-the-world structures, and not to mention, fantastic spacecraft. You are sure to get drawn in by the arresting visuals showcasing the futuristic living environment, built on ideals that most people set out with when settling on a new planet (as we have often seen in such stories). Watch the trailer to see it firsthand.

Moonhaven does seem a classic sci-fi story but at the same time, it also looks like it won’t be your average space-age drama/thriller. There are a lot of mystery-thriller elements to the narrative, which could become the highlight of this series. We also get to see the major cast members in the trailer and what role they would be playing. McDonald’s Bella Sway seems to be the antagonist of the story, who brings disruption to the beautiful and tranquil land. What appears to be a paradise for humans suddenly becomes hellish, because, let’s face it, humans tend to attract the dark forces wherever they go. And thus, we have the first murder in a long time in the lunar utopia.

When Is the Moonhaven Finale Releasing?

The final episode of Moonhaven will stream on August 4, 2022, only on AMC+.

What Is Moonhaven About?

The plot of Moonhaven is set 100 years in the future in a human colony on the Moon. The idea behind building this colony is to find solutions to the climatic problems that are pushing humans to extinction on Earth. People here seem to be strongly tied to that belief and purpose. And then Bella Sway comes to town. She is a smuggler and cargo pilot who crash lands in this picture-perfect world and gets stranded. But she doesn’t seem to agree with the philosophy of Moonhaven.

Meanwhile, there’s another bunch of people, known as Earth Extremists, who land on the colony with the agenda of gaining control of the AI that runs Moonhaven. These people are clearly different from the locals. Between the evil Earthers (as the locals call them) and idealist colonists, Bella gets wrapped up in a sinister conspiracy that causes chaos, distrust, and even murders on the moon’s paradise.

Simply put, Moonhaven is a thrilling space-age drama but unique in its narrative. There are all the ingredients of sci-fi, as well as abundant mystery, thriller, and action, making this an all-rounded story that sci-fi fans would definitely enjoy.

Here's the official synopsis of Moonhaven from AMC+: