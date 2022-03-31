HBO Max and New Line's new sci-fi romantic comedy Moonshot is a futuristic space adventure about finding yourself and discovering what you really want out of life. The film stars To All The Boys I've Loved Before breakout star Lana Condor and Riverdale alum Cole Sprouse as Sophie and Walt, two young people coming of age in a world where Mars has been colonized, and space travel has become part of our everyday lives. Moonshot combines romance and science-fiction to craft a classic rom-com story with a Space Age twist.

Wondering how to watch Moonshot? Here’s everything you need to know about how to stream this hilarious and charming galactic love story when it drops on March 31.

What Is Moonshot About?

Moonshot follows Sophie and Walt, a pair of young twenty somethings as they navigate life and love in a not too distant future version of planet Earth. Sophie is struggling with maintaining a cosmically long distance relationship with her handsome long term boyfriend, Calvin (Mason Gooding), who is living and working on Mars. Walt has dreams of seeing the stars, but for now, he’s stuck on Earth working in a café.

Sophie meets Walt as she frequents the coffee shops where he works. After Sophie reveals that she has enrolled in the Mars Program to be closer to her boyfriend, Walt hatches a plan to stow away on Sophie’s space shuttle and finally achieve his childhood dream of visiting Mars. Now, the uptight Sophie will have to break out of her rule-following ways to help Walt make it to Mars without being caught in an adventure that neither will ever forget.

The trailer for the film shows stars Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse as their characters, Sophie and Walt, as they embark on a journey through space. Though the duo seem to be at odds with each other at first, especially with Walt’s laid-back attitude challenging Sophie’s thoroughly constructed life plan, they both slowly warm up to each other's company. The trailer shows Sophie beginning to open up as Walt challenges her to let go of how she thinks life should be and just have fun. As they make their way across the cosmos, Sophie and Walt grow closer, and a potential romance appears to bloom.

Coldplay and K-pop sensation BTS’ song “My Universe” is naturally featured in the trailer.

When Will Moonshot be Available to Stream?

Moonshot will premiere exclusively on HBO Max on March 31, 2022.

The film is the second movie to be released in a four-film deal between the streaming service and Berlanti-Schechter Films, following Rachel Lee Goldenberg’s Unpregnant. This deal was to produce a total of four YA films for HBO Max, which means we will see two more movies from this partnership in the future. One of those films is the still in development Young Adult romantic adventure film The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue. HBO Max also has several other films on the horizon that will appeal to the Gen-Z audience including a remake to the 90s comedy franchise House Party.

Will Moonshot be Released on Other Platforms?

Because Moonshot is an HBO Max original, it won’t be released in theaters or on other streaming services.

If you already have HBO through your cable subscription, you will be able to access the streaming site for no additional cost. You can also purchase a standalone subscription to HBO Max for $9.99 a month with ads, or $14.99 a month for the ad-free plan.

Who Is in the Cast of Moonshot?

Landa Condor stars in Moonshot as Sophie, a young college student who is traveling to Mars to reunite with her boyfriend. Condor led the Netflix rom-com trilogy To All the Boys as Lara Jean Covey and played Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse. She has been announced to appear in the upcoming film Coyote Vs. Acme, a hybrid live-action and animated movie based on the beloved Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote. She will be joined in that film by John Cena, Will Forte, and Wile E. Coyote himself with James Gunn producing.

Cole Sprouse plays the film’s other lead character, Walt. Sprouse started acting as a child and often appeared in the hit comedy show Friends as Ross’ son Ben. He rose to stardom in the Disney Channel series The Suite of Zack & Cody and its followup series The Suite on Deck, where he starred alongside his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse. Cole is probably most well-known for his work on Riverdale as Jughead Jones. He also starred alongside Haley Lu Richardson in the tear-jerker YA romance Five Feet Apart.

Fans of Netflix’s reality competition series The Circle will recognize the show’s host Michelle Buteau, who stars in Moonshot as Captain Tartar. She has also appeared in several other romcoms including Always Be My Maybe, Happiest Season, Isn't It Romantic, Someone Great, and most recently Marry Me. The film also features Scrubs and Cheaper By The Dozen star Zach Braff and Euphoria and The White Lotus' Lukas Gage. Sophie’s boyfriend, Calvin, is played by Mason Gooding who has been popping up all over the place in recent years with roles in films and shows such as Booksmart, Scream, I Want You Back, and Love Victor.

Who Wrote and Directed Moonshot?

The screenplay for Moonshot was written by Max Taxe. Moonshot will be Taxe’s official writing debut. His short story, Ripple, is set to get a film adaptation for Netflix with Taxe writing the script and adding a sci-fi twist to the story.

The film was directed by Chris Winterbauer. Winterbauer’s background includes writing, directing, and producing several of his own original short films. In 2019, he adapted his comedy short Wyrm into a feature-length indie film starring Jenna Ortega and Lukas Gage.

