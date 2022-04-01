The Spider-Man Universe will have a new addition in the form of Morbius, the latest superhero movie from Sony Pictures that will finally see the light of day after lengthy delays saw the film’s release date pushed back several times over the past year due to the COVID pandemic and numerous reshoots.

One of several high-profile superhero movies to be released in 2022, Morbius is based on the Marvel comic book created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, Morbius is produced by Avi Arad, Lucas Foster, and Matt Tolmach. Oscar-winner Jared Leto leads a cast that includes Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith, Tyrese Gibson, and Michael Keaton.

When Is Morbius Coming to Theaters?

Morbius is scheduled for release on April 1, 2022. The film will show in IMAX and other premium formats.

Morbius has been delayed a total of six times since its initial release date of July 31, 2020. The film was then rescheduled for March 19, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world and created a major impact on the film industry. As Covid numbers surged and multiple studio releases moved to streaming, Sony decided to reschedule the release of Morbius again, this time to October 8, 2021. The film was then moved to January 21, 2022, as Sony did not want Morbius to go head-to-head with the new James Bond film No Time to Die. It did not take long for that release date to change to January 28, 2022. Finally, Sony decided to delay the release of Morbius one last time to April 1, 2022, with some speculating that it was a tactic to allow the reactions to Spider-Man: No Way Home to cool down.

Is Morbius Streaming Online?

As part of a deal Sony signed with Netflix, Morbius will appear on the streaming service in 2022 as part of exclusive “pay 1 window” streaming rights. Sony also signed a deal with Disney for Morbius to appear on Disney + and Hulu as part of “pay 2 window” streaming rights, with the expected air date sometime in 2026. We don't however currently have definitive dates for when the movie will arrive on those services yet.

Watch the Official Morbius Trailer

The teaser trailer for Morbius was released on January 13, 2020. The trailer was especially memorable due to the appearance of Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes/Vulture from the MCU film Spider-Man: Homecoming. A second trailer was released on November 2, 2021, with commentators noting references to both Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man films.

What Is Morbius About?

Morbius tells the story of Dr. Michael Morbius, a biochemist who is dying from a rare blood disease. When a desperate attempt to cure himself leads to an experimental and dangerous remedy, Morbius inadvertently afflicts himself with a form of transgenic vampirism that gives him superhuman abilities.

Morbius was first introduced as Morbius: The Living Vampire in The Amazing Spider-Man #101, released in 1971. Created by acclaimed comic book writer Roy Thomas and famed comics artist Gil Kane, Morbius was originally an adversary to the likes of Spider-Man and Blade before he evolved into a gritty yet tragically flawed antihero.

Who Is in the Cast of Morbius?

Jared Leto stars as Dr. Michael Morbius, a biochemist dying from a rare blood disease who in his search for a cure takes an experimental remedy that transforms him into a superhuman vampire. Leto is an Oscar-winning actor and musician who has starred in films such as Dallas Buyers Club, Requiem for a Dream, and House of Gucci. Leto has gained a reputation for his method approach to acting and extreme dedication to transforming his body. Leto is also the singer and main songwriter for the rock band 30 Seconds to Mars.

Matt Smith stars as Milo, the surrogate brother of Morbius who also suffers from the same rare blood disease. When Milo steals the experimental remedy for himself, his new powers and bloodthirst turn him into a villain. Smith is an English actor who rose to fame when he played the eleventh incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who. He would also go on to receive acclaim for his portrayal of Prince Phillip in The Crown.

Adria Arjona stars as Martine Bancroft, a scientist and Morbius’ love interest. Arjona is a Puerto Rican-born actress who rose to fame with her roles in the TV show Emerald City and the Michael Bay-directed action movie 6 Underground.

Jared Harris stars as Nicholas Morbius, a mentor and father figure to Michael and Milo, who were patients in a facility run by Nicholas. Harris is an English actor who has made a name for himself in TV and film. His roles in Mad Men, The Crown, and Chernobyl have garnered particular attention from fans and critics and earned him numerous nominations. Harris is also the son of famed Irish actor Richard Harris.

Tyrese Gibson stars as Simon Stroud, an FBI agent hunting Morbius. Gibson is an actor and singer who found fame starring in the Fast and the Furious and Transformers film franchises. Gibson also has a successful career as an RnB singer.

Who Is the Director of Morbius?

Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa, a Swedish filmmaker whose third feature film Snabba Cash (also known as Easy Money) brought him to the attention of Hollywood. Since then, Espinosa would go on to direct the action-thriller Safe House starring Denzel Washington and the sci-fi horror film Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

How Is Morbius Connected to the Spider-Verse?

While Morbius is an expansion of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, there was much speculation regarding which Spider-Man universe Morbius belongs to. Adding more confusion is the reveal of Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes/Vulture in the Morbius teaser trailer released in January 2020. Furthermore, Morbius refers to Venom in a trailer released in November 2021.

However, during an Ask-Me-Anything on the CinemaBlend Twitter page, Espinosa revealed that Morbius does indeed exist in the same universe as Venom. Furthermore, this universe does have a Spider-Man, but it has yet to be revealed which Spider-Man he is referring to.

