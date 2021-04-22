At long last, the R-rated new adaptation of the beloved video game franchise Mortal Kombat is finally upon us! The James Wan-produced, horror-tinged take on the classic combat game arrives on HBO Max and in theaters this week, and if you're wondering where you can watch it, we've put together an easy-peasy guide to get you your fatalities.

The Warner Bros. film is being released on HBO Max and in theaters on the same day, as per Warner Bros.’ bold 2021 plan for its new releases, and we’re here to answer every question you have about exactly what time you can watch Mortal Kombat, how long it’ll be on HBO Max, and which theaters it’ll be playing in.

What Time Is Mortal Kombat Released on HBO Max?

Mortal Kombat will be available to stream on HBO Max on Friday, April 23 at 3:01am ET / 12:01am PT.

When Does Mortal Kombat Leave HBO Max?

Image via Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat is one of Warner Bros. major day-and-date releases that will arrive on HBO Max at the same time as its theatrical release date. That means, unlike HBO Max's 2021 original films Zack Snyder's Justice League and Locked Down, which are intended to remain on the streaming service in perpetuity, Mortal Kombat is only available for a limited window during its initial launch.

As Wonder Woman 1984 and Godzilla vs. Kong before it, Mortal Kombat will be available for 31 days on streaming. It will leave HBO Max starting Monday, May 24, at which time it will be available to see only in theaters. Eventually, it will be released on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD, and a few months later it may return to HBO Max to stream, but that hasn't been confirmed and considering WW84 still hasn't circled back to the service, if it does return, it's going to be a long wait. So if you plan to watch Mortal Kombat on HBO Max, you have one month to do so.

Is Mortal Kombat in Movie Theaters?

Image via Warner Bros.

Mortal Kombat is all about the epic fights and now R-rated fatalities, so it's understandable if you'd prefer to watch it play out on the big screen. And now that cases are down and the vaccine rollout has expanded in the US, more and more theaters are opening up nationwide to varying capacities. Be sure to check your states most recent safety guidelines, but if your local theaters are open, folks who feel safe to visit theaters can see Mortal Kombat on the big screen starting April 23 - the same day it arrives on HBO Max.

Globally, Mortal Kombat has already started rolling out to screens in 28 markets, as of this publishing. While it's not quite roaring at the box office overseas like last month's Godzilla vs. Kong, the film is rounding $20 million in sales ahead of its US release.

Is the 1995 Mortal Komat Available on HBO Max?

Image via New Line Cinema

If the new Mortal Kombat gives you a hankering to go back and revisit the 1995 adaptation, which yes, rips just as much as you remember. Maybe even more. However, you won't find that version on HBO Max. If you want to watch Mortal Kombat (1995) on streaming, you'll have to head over to Peacock, where it is free to watch with ads to all subscribers. That includes free subscriptions, which just require a name email address to sign up, but if you want to watch ad-free, you'll need to upgrade to a paid Premium Plus subscription, which costs $10 a month or $100 a year (technically, it's $5 month for Premium and $5 a month for the additional Premium Plus add-on, but boy howdy that is unnecessarily convoluted). There's a free 7-day trial for new users, but be aware that it will auto-renew for the paid amount after the trial period expires.

