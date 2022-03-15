In 2021, NBC premiered Mr. Mayor, one of the funniest new TV shows. This political sitcom has been a breath of fresh air. Recently, shows about the political process have focused on nightmarish crooks whose only goal is attaining more power and not actually helping people. Series like House of Cards have provided us with hours of entertainment accompanied by unbelievable amounts of stress. Mr. Mayor is one of the few new shows that satirizes politics while also remaining hopeful about what it can be, so many people have been waiting with bated breath for the second season. Without further ado, here’s how you can watch the show’s new season!

Related:Vella Lovell on 'Mr. Mayor,' Quirky Comedies, and Whether Ted Danson Is as Nice as He Seems

Is Mr. Mayor Season 2 Available for Streaming?

Image via NBC

You can watch new episodes of Mr. Mayor Season 2 live on NBC or you can watch it on NBC’s streaming platform Peacock one day after the broadcast.

Here’s NBC’s official synopsis of the show:

“Mr. Mayor follows a retired businessman (Ted Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles to prove he's ‘still got it.’ Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Holly Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America's second-weirdest city.”

Can You Watch Mr. Mayor Without NBC or Peacock?

If you don’t have NBC or Peacock, you can watch new episodes live and catch up on the show’s first season on Hulu. You can also stream 5 episodes of Season 1 on Fubo and 4 episodes on DIRECTV and Spectrum. Also, for $14.99, you can buy the first season of the show on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play, or Vudu.

When Will Season 2 of Mr. Mayor Premiere?

Season 2 of Mr. Mayor will premiere on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 8:30/7:30c on NBC. Technically, Season 2 already premiered on 15 December 2021 as NBC aired a Christmas Special for the show called “Mr. Mayor’s Magical LA Christmas” but since that's a special it doesn't really count, does it?

Related:'The Good Place': Why It Matters That None of the Characters Had Children

Is There A Trailer for Mr. Mayor Season 2?

There is no full-length trailer for Season 2 of Mr. Mayor, but NBC has released a promo for the show. From this 30-second ad, it seems like we will have a season full of political hijinks!

How Many Episodes Are There in Mr. Mayor Season 2?

Mr. Mayor Season 2 is expected to have 13 episodes in total. So far we have names for 6 of the episodes including the Christmas special. The episodes are as follows:

Episode 1: "Mr. Mayor's Magical L.A. Christmas" (Christmas Special)

Episode 2: "Move Fast and Break Things"

Episode 3: "Mayor Daddy"

Episode 4: "Trampage"

Episode 5: "The Illusion of Choice"

Episode 6: "Sister Cities"

Last season, the show premiered on January 7, 2021, and ended February 25, 2021, having aired only 9 episodes out of a planned 13.

Related:Crazy 'Cheers' Trivia That Even Die-Hard Fans Don't Know

What Happened Last Season on Mr. Mayor?

Image via NBC

The first season of Mr. Mayor saw Neil Bremer face a lot of opposition from the city and grow closer with his employees and his daughter, Orly. In the first episode, Bremer reveals that he only ran for mayor to prove to his daughter that he was not a useless old man. He also learns that his main opposition, Councilwoman Arpi Meskimen, wanted to run for mayor but failed to get on the ballot. So to neutralize her, he appoints her as his deputy mayor, an offer she accepts only because she expects him to fail and resign.

His daughter also begins to respect his principles when he takes a stand on a straw ban. Bremer recruits eccentric and wonderful employees like Mikaela, a social media influencer, and her more straight-laced friend Tommy, as well as Jayden, a ditzy and awkward man with a passion for political strategy. Throughout the first season, the team fights for a new recycling facility, battles an avocado shortage crisis, and a lice outbreak, but by the end, they seem to have learned how to play the game.

Related:Holly Hunter and Zoe Kazan on Making ‘The Big Sick’

Who Is in the Cast of Mr. Mayor?

Image via NBC

If there is one thing the show has going for it, it’s the impeccable cast! The show is led by Ted Danson, who is a veteran of sitcoms having starred in the classic Cheers as well as proving his consistency with the more recent NBC sitcom The Good Place. Arpi is played by the Oscar-winning actress Holly Hunter who is most famous for her role as the mute piano player in the romantic drama, The Piano, but has extensive experience in comedies like The Big Sick. In the supporting cast, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) plays Mikaela, Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) plays Jayden, Mike Cabellon (Orange Is the New Black) plays Tommy, and Kyla Kennedy (The Walking Dead) plays Orly.

Who Are the Creators of Mr. Mayor?

Mr. Mayor was created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. The two met as writers on Saturday Night Live and have been collaborators ever since. In fact, when this show was ordered by NBC in 2019, it was originally meant to be a spinoff of their previous NBC show 30 Rock with Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Jack Donaghy following a political career in New York.

Related:'30 Rock': Cast & Character Guide (And What They Are Doing Now)

More Tina Fey and Robert Carlock Collaborations You Can Watch Now

Image via NBC

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s collaboration is probably one of the best in the history of television. Throughout the years they have given us a lot of laughs and Mr. Mayor will certainly not be their last. While you wait for Season 2 to be released, here are two of their most hilarious shows.

30 Rock: Following in the tradition of The Dick Van Dyke Show, 30 Rock is one of the best workplace comedies of all time! The show follows Liz Lemon (Tina Fey), the head writer of a fictional and mediocre sketch comedy show called The Girlie Show or TGS on NBC. The show hinges on her relationship with the new head of NBC, Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin). The two are polar opposites as Liz is a disorganized liberal and Jack is a sharp-shooting conservative, but the two make for a compelling odd couple. The show feels like a classic sitcom from the 1950s but with a modern twist. With scripts chock-full of jokes that take multiple viewings to fully understand and great supporting performances from Jane Krakowski and Tracy Morgan, this is a great way to pass the time.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: This is definitely not your average sitcom. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt starts off when the titular character Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is finally freed from an underground bunker in which a doomsday cult leader has trapped her since she was a young girl. The second she gets out, she decides to go to New York City and make up for all the time she lost in the bunker. She meets Tituss Andromedon (Tituss Burgess), an aspiring actor, and becomes his roommate. Fey and Carlock proved with this show that they can make just about anything funny. They took a dark and unsettling premise and created a hopeful, weird, and endlessly quotable show. If everyone had Kimmy’s positivity and Tituss’ confidence, the world would definitely be a better place.

'30 Rock': The 7 Best Liz Lemon Episodes It’s time to get that marathon going, dummies!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Sofia Sheehan (5 Articles Published) I am Sofia Sheehan. I writer for Collider and have previously written for Boathouse Pictures. I also run a blog dedicated to Latin American film at www.thecinelatinoblog.com! More From Sofia Sheehan