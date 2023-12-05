If you watched TV in the early 2000s, odds are you recognize Tony Shalhoub as the hypochondriac private detective Adrian in the hit series Monk. His falling out with the San Francisco police department came about after the tragic passing of his wife, which dominoes into an OCD spectrum disorder, but his uncanny investigative abilities enabled him to become an invaluable resource to the force. He’s known for his specific attention to detail that coincides with his OCD, and he has a remarkable ability to solve crime, akin to Sherlock Holmes.

Now, over a decade after Monk's final mystery aired on TV, the mighty Adrian Monk returns in an all-new film, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. The Monk fanbase has dreaming of this moment for the long-awaited reunion of the cast, and it’s safe to say that their pleas have been answered, although with a sense of finality, as the title suggests, this may be the last case. In any case, if you are one of the many fans who tuned in to watch the Monk series finale in 2009, then you may be interested in finding out just when, where, and how you will watch this magnificent reboot.

When Does 'Mr. Monk's Last Case' Come Out?

NBC Universal has announced that Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie will be available to stream on Peacock starting on December 8, 2023. All eight seasons of the original Monk series are already available to stream on Peacock as you wait for the reunion movie.

Where Is 'Mr. Monk's Last Case' Streaming?

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie will be made available only to Peacock subscribers, a service that is owned by NBCUniversal. This isn't the only TV-show-turned-movie to premiere on the streaming service, with titles including Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, Psych 3: This Is Gus, and the upcoming Community movie. You can click the link below to go to the movie's landing page on Peacock.

Will 'Mr. Monk's Last Case' Come to Theaters?

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie will not be making it to theaters. With the ever-growing popularity of streaming, reunion movies of fan-favorite TV shows have been more common on streaming services rather than theaters.

Will ‘Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie’ Be Available on Blu-ray and DVD?

While some movies that have been released on Peacock do make it to DVD and Blu-ray, it is still unclear what sort of metric is involved when deciding which ones to release. Perhaps with enough fanfare, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie will make its way to physical release, but for now, it is still up in the air.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie’

Peacock released the trailer for Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie on YouTube on November 8, 2023, just one month before its official release date.

The trailer begins by reintroducing “The great Adrian Monk,” who, not so humbly but hilariously, announces that he’d probably have been able to solve all his greatest cases without the help of his colleagues. His medication and OCD remain a top priority even after all these years, and with COVID-19 still prevalent, it’s a wonder what he could have gone through during lockdown. In his last case, it appeared Mr. Monk would have to solve another murder case, and his hysterical antics are still at the forefront of his case-solving methods. With the comedic but endearing role portrayed by Tony Shalhoub, it’s clear that the world is about to fall in love with Monk all over again.

