2022 is proving to be the year of more new heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe including the introduction of Kamala Khan, the titular hero in the upcoming Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. After her first appearance in the Captain Marvel comic series in 2013, Kamala Khan became a rapidly popular character who eventually earned her own comic series run beginning in 2014. Since then, the iconic blue and red lightning costumed hero has crossed over with several over characters across media in the Marvel universe including Spider-Man and The Secret Warriors.

It was a matter of time before Khan would receive the live-action treatment and be adapted into the official MCU. Ever since 2018, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, confirmed that the character's adaption was in the pipeline after the 2019 origin film of Captain Marvel. Back in 2020, Iman Vellani was officially cast as the titular superhero for the series which marks this project as her onscreen debut. The series is set to have a predominantly Muslim and South Asian cast with Kamala Khan's parents, Muneeba Khan and Yusuf Khan being portrayed by Zenobia Shroff (The Big Sick) and Mohan Kapur (Crime Next Door) respectively. Other members of Kamala's family include Amir Khan who will be played by Saagar Shaikh. Yasmeen Fletcher and Matt Lintz play Nakia and Bruno, Kamala's high school best friends.

The series will be led by Bisha K. Ali as the head writer after having previously worked on another MCU Disney+ series, Loki. The series will be directed by a mix of directors who cover two episodes each which include duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys For Life), TV director Meera Menon (Farah Goes Bang), and documentary director and producer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness). With amazing examples of Muslim representation being shown on camera and behind the scenes, Ms. Marvel is already proving to be the further embracing of diversity in Phase 4 and an exciting addition to the MCU overall.

Here's everything you need to know for the highly anticipated release of Ms. Marvel on June 8, 2022.

Watch the Ms. Marvel Trailer

The first trailer was released by Marvel on March 15, 2022, which was fittingly set to the song "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd (given the nature of Kamala's powers). She's shown as a high school student and a well-behaving daughter in her Pakistani family. Her fan-girl obsession with superheroes is apparent, especially towards Captain Marvel, but it could be a possible distraction from her future after school. That is until she comes across a family heirloom that seems to unlock her superpowers.

Is Ms. Marvel Streaming Online?

Similar to the previous MCU TV series, Ms. Marvel will exclusively be streaming on Disney+. The series will follow the usual weekly release pattern of a new episode dropping every Wednesday, at 12 AM Pacific Time.

Ms. Marvel Episode Schedule

The full release schedule of Ms. Marvel is as follows:

Episode 1 - June 8, 2022

Episode 2 - June 15, 2022

Episode 3 - June 22, 2022

Episode 4 - June 29, 2022

Episode 5 - July 6, 2022

Episode 6 - July 13, 2022

Can You Watch Ms. Marvel Without Disney+?

Surprisingly, yes but only if you live in Pakistan. Ms.Marvel will have special screenings of their episodes in Pakistani cinemas due to Kamala Khan being the first leading Pakistani superhero. The arrangement between Marvel Studios and HKC Entertainment enabled this chance for viewers in Pakistan to have access to watch the show. The episodes will be screened in pairs to replicate a feature-length movie. The release dates are as follows:

Episodes 1 and 2 - June 16, 2022

Episodes 3 and 4 - June 30, 2022

Episodes 5 and 6 - July 14, 2022

Unfortunately, if you don't live in Pakistan, Disney+ is the only streaming service where you can catch the episodes. Subscriptions are at the price of $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year in the US. Disney reportedly will roll out a new ad-supported plan that will be cheaper to afford towards the end of 2022 in the US and in 2023 globally.

What Is Ms. Marvel About?

The series will be another comic book origin story, joining the leagues of Moon Knight and the upcoming She-Hulk series in the 2022 slate of Disney+ shows. Here's the official synopsis from Disney+.

Marvel Studios' 'Ms. Marvel' is an original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero fan with an oversized imagination - particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet, Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometime even at home - that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

How Does Ms. Marvel Connect to the Rest of the MCU?

Given her superhero name, Kamala Khan has been confirmed to be part of the upcoming MCU movie The Marvels. The sequel to the 2019 film is set to be released on July 28, 2023. There is strong reason to speculate that the end of this series will most likely provide a connection or even a small teaser of what is to come in the film.

