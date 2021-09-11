This Sunday, September 12, the MTV Music Video Awards are taking place in the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn. The globally famous show will be hosted this year by singer and internet sensation Doja Cat.

The show will also include performances by renowned artists like Alicia Keys + Swae Lee, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber + The Kid LAROI, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X + Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly + Travis Barker, Normani, Olivia Rodrigo, Ozuna, Shawn Mendes + Tainy, and Twenty One Pilots.

The MTV “VMAs” are just around the corner, and as such, we’ll need to know where and how we can watch it from the comfort of our homes. Here are a couple of useful hints on how to watch the awards and related content:

The Official Pre-show will start at 6:30PM on MTV and will be available for live streaming on Twitter. The social media star Bretman Rock is going to be presenting the final Trending, the VMA award for Best Breakthrough Song, an award that was voted by the TikTok community. The MTV VMA Stan Cam is also returning as a real-time additional screen on Twitter which connects artists to their fans during the show. By following @VMAs while watching the show, you can tell Stan Cam what you want to see and share #VMAStanMail messages. Alternatively, you can also connect with your favorite artists and watch exclusive content on MTV’s Official Facebook page.

The 2021 MTV “VMAs” will be aired live at 8PM and will be extensively broadcasted on multiple channels like BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and The CW. Fans are also able to watch through MTV.com by using a cable login.

Lastly, MTV News will also be returning with its Aftershow available for streaming on MTV News’ Twitter, Facebook and YouTube just following the main ceremony. It will be hosted by Cultural commentator Ryan Mitchell and will feature three guest panelists: Gia Peppers, Jay Jurden, and Alex Abad-Santos.

