On December 11th, the festive favorite The Muppet Christmas Carol celebrated its 30th birthday. The Muppet Christmas Carol was the first of the Muppet movies to be made without Muppet creator Jim Henson, who had passed away two years earlier at the age of 52 from pneumonia. Instead, the movie was directed by Henson's son and the current chair of the Jim Henson Company Brian Henson. The movie was also the first time Kermit the Frog had been voiced by anyone but Jim Henson, as Henson Company veteran Steve Whitmire stepped up to the plate to voice the beloved amphibian.

For many, The Muppet Christmas Carol is a staple of the festive season. The catchy songs, heartwarming plot, and pure nostalgia factor could turn the head of even the most scrooge-like viewer. Starring stage and screen veteran Michael Caine as the cold-hearted Ebeneezer Scrooge, The Muppet Christmas Carol is a quirky retelling of the Charles Dickens classic novel. While the novel has had many adaptations over the years, including a gritty FX show and a Disney CGI adaptation starring Jim Carrey, many people consider The Muppet Christmas Carol to be at least the most nostalgic, if not the best.

Watch the Original Trailer for The Muppet Christmas Carol

The original trailer for Christmas Carol gives an amazing sense of the 90s nostalgia the film carries, but it also showcases the artistry that went into the movie. On top of this, Christmas Carol was Brian Henson's directorial debut, which makes the attention to detail all the more impressive. Many of the puppeteers who worked on the film had been with the Jim Henson Company since its founding in 1976, including singer-songwriter Paul Williams.

While Williams wasn't exactly a puppeteer, he and Henson had a long history of collaborations, and readily agreed to write what is now some of Christmas Carol's most iconic songs. Williams was a co-writer alongside Kenneth Ascher on the Muppet classic Rainbow Connection, guest star on The Muppet Show, and contributed or guest starred in many other Muppet projects.

How to Stream The Muppet Christmas Carol?

If you're looking to cozy up with the 30th-anniversary edition of Christmas Carol this Christmas, Disney+ subscribers are in luck: The re-release of The Muppet Christmas Carol is available to stream on Disney+ as of December 11, 2022.

For those interested in watching the original cut but don't have access to Disney+, the film is available to rent and purchase from your favorite digital platforms.

The film is also available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD through Amazon.

What Is The Muppet Christmas Carol About?

The Muppet Christmas Carol is based on A Christmas Carol, a book written by famed novelist Charles Dickens. Published in 1843, A Christmas Carol follows the story of Ebeneezer Scrooge, a miserly old man with more money than friends. When Christmas rolls around, Scrooge continues to mistreat his workers and all those around him (muttering the now-famous catchphrase of all holiday season haters, bah humbug!). However, one night, he is visited by the ghost of his late business partner. He warns Scrooge not to die as he did, alone and filled with bitterness, and tells him that he will be visited by three spirits before the night is through the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future.

Dickens is famous for his morality plays, and each of his novels has a strong moral message. The message of A Christmas Carol is simple: be good to one another, especially at Christmas. This kind of heartwarming message with a classic Victorian gothic edge makes it the perfect source material for a Muppet adaptation.

While the title itself is of the most adapted of Dickens' works, many have lauded The Muppet Christmas Carol as the "gold standard" of Dickens adaptations. In the movie, Dickens himself is played by lovable weirdo Gonzo in the movie, who acts as the narrator of the story. The movie also stars Kermit the Frog as Scrooge's employee Bob Cratchit, Miss Piggy as Mrs. Cratchit, Rizzo as himself, and Robin the Frog as Tiny Tim, Bob's sickly young son. This adaptation splits the role of Jacob Marley into two parts, allowing him to be played by elderly hecklers Statler and Waldorf.

How Is The Muppet Christmas Carol Re-Realease Different From the Original?

Now, for its 30th birthday, The Muppet Christmas Carol is getting a re-release with a brand-new song that had been cut from the original cinematic release. The song, When Love Is Gone, had been cut by then-Disney chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, who claimed that it was too emotional for a kid's movie and that children watching would get bored. While Henson and the rest of the Muppets team pushed back against this decision, the Disney execs had the final say, and the song was cut from the final theatrical release. While it was included on some VHS versions of the movie, the song was soon lost to time, and it was left out of future laserdisc and DVD releases, as well as network screenings.

It was originally sung by Meredith Braun, who played Belle in Christmas Carol. Belle is Scrooge's ex-fiance, and the song is sung to showcase her dismay at the end of her relationship with him during a flashback scene with one of the ghosts. The original negatives of the scene had been lost during the editing phase, but Brian Henson recently revealed in an interview with Radio 2 that the footage had been found just in time to remaster the film for its 30th birthday.

More Titles Starring The Muppets Ready to Stream

Since Disney acquired the rights to the Muppets, along with their whole catalog, there are plenty of options for those looking for more Muppet content.

The Muppet Show (1976) - Almost all episodes of The Muppet Show are available to stream on Disney+. The Muppet Show began in 1976 and ended in 1981, and introduced the world to the Muppets as we know them now. Starring Kermit the Frog as the harried producer of a variety show, The Muppet Show features a new celebrity guest each week, giving viewers a humorous look into the star culture of the 70s.

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)- Another adaptation of a classic novel, Muppet Treasure Island is a star-studded retelling of the 1882 novel Treasure Island, by Scottish novelist Robert Louis Stevenson. The movie stars Tim Curry as pirate Long John Silver and features music by acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer.

The Muppets (2011) - Available to stream on Disney+, The Muppets is the seventh theatrical film of the franchise and stars many classic Muppeteers alongside How I Met Your Mother alum Jason Segel, Amy Adams, and comedy powerhouses Rashida Jones and Jack Black.

