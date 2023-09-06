In 2002, actress and writer Nia Vardalos took the world by storm when her seemingly niche story about a Greek family became a critical and box office sensation. My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the story of a Greek woman’s marriage to a non-Greek American not only earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay but also earned $368 million at the box office. Nearly 14 years later, Vardalos and her cast returned for the sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, in which Vardalos’ Toula is forced to arrange a new wedding for her parents after they find out the priest who married them never signed their marriage certificate, and she must also contend with a daughter that wants more independence than she’s willing to give.

The trilogy is coming to a close, with Vardalos stepping into the director’s chair for the first time. Though Michael Constantine, who played the family patriarch, Gus, passed away a few years ago, the rest of the cast, including John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Lainey Kazan, and Elena Kampouris will be returning alongside a few newcomers like Elias Kacavas (Euphoria). After years of bringing Greek flavor stateside, the Portokalos family finally heads to Greece for a madcapped adventure through their ancestral town. For anybody who can’t wait to catch up with this wildly lovable family, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this Greek family adventure.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Release Date 2023-09-08 Director Nia Vardalos Cast Elena Kampouris, John Corbett, Nia Vardalos, Andrea Martin Rating PG-13 Runtime 91 minutes

Focus Features will release My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 on September 8th. The film will be premiering on the same day as the mystery film, A Haunting in Venice.

Will My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Be Released in Theaters?

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will enjoy a theatrical release.

When Will My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Be Released on Streaming?

Unfortunately, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release, and there is no news on what streaming service it will end up on. However, as NBCUniversal owns Focus Features, it is likely that it will end up on the parent company’s streaming service, Peacock, after it leaves theaters.

When Will My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 Be Released on DVD and Blu-ray?

Since My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it is highly likely that it will also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when Focus Features will release the DVD but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release.

Watch the Trailer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Focus Features released the trailer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 online on May 11, 2023. A lot has happened since we first met the Portokalos family, and after the death of the family patriarch, Gus, they have all decided to fulfill his dying wish. They are going to take a vacation to his childhood village and reconnect with their roots. Soon, Toula has to be the new head of the family and find her dad’s childhood friends. Along the way, the family gets even bigger after meeting a few very distant relatives. They find love and learn to live life the way their ancestors did.

To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen the final film in this comedic trilogy, check out these three other stories that showcase the ups and downs of family, weddings, and love.

Crazy Rich Asians - There was never any doubt that an adaption of a bestselling novel would be a hit but no one could have imagined just how charming and groundbreaking Crazy Rich Asians would be. Audiences and critics alike fell in love with the story and its players, and the film became the highest-grossing romantic comedy of the 2010s. The film follows Rachel Chu, a Chinese-American economics professor who accompanies her boyfriend to Singapore for his best friend’s wedding and soon discovers the world of the uber-rich and must prove herself to him and his upper-crust family. Featuring extraordinary performances from Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh, it’s no wonder this is considered one of the best romances of the 21st century.

Father of the Bride (2022) - Though this story has been told countless times starting in the 1950s with Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor and in the 1990s with Steve Martin and Diane Keaton, the 2022 version of Father of the Bride starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan features the most laughs. The newest version of the story begins when Billy Herrera finds out that his oldest daughter Sofia is getting married. Along with planning a beautiful wedding, he must hide that he and her mother Ingrid are on the brink of divorce. Set in Miami, Father of the Bride is not only a great family comedy but one that showcases the ups and downs of a Cuban American family.

Mamma Mia! - Thanks to the original music and this beautiful cinematic adaptation, it’s clear that the music of ABBA will never die. For the very few unfamiliar with the plot of this highly popular jukebox musical, Mamma Mia follows Sophie, a twenty-year-old girl who decides to invite her three possible fathers to her wedding without telling her mother. With the backdrop of a beautiful Greek island, this tale of long-lost love and hijinks comes to life with songs like “Dancing Queen,” “Voulez Vous,” and of course, “Mamma Mia.” Having spawned a sequel in 2018, fans worldwide are hoping it too can get the My Big Fat Greek Wedding treatment and become a trilogy.

