My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is the third film in the My Hero Academia movie series. For those unfamiliar, My Hero Academia is a story about Izuku Midoriya’s journey to becoming the world’s greatest hero. In this anime world, over 80% of the population has a superpower, or as they call it in the show, a quirk. With a world full of superpowers, the job of “Hero” became the most popular position. Unfortunately, for young Izuku, he was born powerless, so his path to becoming a hero was practically nonexistent.

After the random encounter with Japan’s number one hero, All Might, Izuku receives All Might’s power, One For All, one of the strongest quirks in the entire world. After months of extensive training with the Symbol of Peace, Deku is finally ready to enroll in U.A. High School, Japan’s top hero academy.

Here, Izuku (now known as Deku) learns what it truly means to become a hero and improves his abilities alongside the rest of his classmates in Class 1-A. During Deku’s time at the hero academy, he’s learned how to control All Might’s incredible power and made it his own. After competing in various competitions and training, facing off against the Hero Killer: Stain, the League of Villains, and the Shie Hassaikai, Deku and his friends have finally started working side-by-side with the professionals, and that’s where World Heroes’ Mission leads us.

In this film, Deku, Shoto, and Bakugo are working with the Pro Heroes and come face-to-face with Flect, head of the evil organization, Humarize, who is on a mission to destroy all quirks. This film is set before the second movie but after the events of season five. Things can get a little bit confusing regarding when and where this movie takes place. Thankfully, we’ve made sense of it all. Here’s everything you need to know about My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission will Detroit smash its way into theaters on October 29th, 2021. The film will debut in both English dub and Japanese (with English subtitles). The film was already released in Japan this past Summer and will now be available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. It will also be available on October 28th, 2021, in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Will My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Be Streaming or in Theaters?

Like the previous My Hero Academia films, World Heroes’ Mission will only be available in theaters. The movie was one of the biggest films in Japan this year. With My Hero Academia being one of the most popular anime in the world, Toho and FUNimation (the studios behind the film) will want to keep it in theaters as long as possible.

You can buy MHA: World Heroes' Mission tickets and find showtimes near you at most major theater chains and ticketing vendors, including Fandango, Atom Tickets, and AMC, or head over to the official Funimation Films website for more details.

With that said, there is a chance that the film will be available on FUNimation a few months after the theatrical release. Earlier this year, fans saw Demon Slayer: Mugen Train hit the streaming service after becoming the highest-grossing film in Japan.

When Does the Story Take Place?

The third film takes place after the events of season five. Deku, Bakugo, and Totoroki are still working with Endeavor’s agency, and this is one of the many missions the three will experience during their time with the number one hero.

We see the heroes working with the World Heroes Association and traveling to the island, Otheon. If you haven’t caught up on the most recent season of My Hero Academia, make sure to catch up on FUNimation, Hulu, Crunchyroll, and VRV.

Do You Need to Have Seen the Other Movies?

The My Hero Academia films are considered anime canon, but that doesn’t mean they play a significant role in the overall story. The events of My Hero Academia: Two Heroes and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising don’t tie into the plot of My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission. You can go into the third film without seeing the previous two and won’t miss a beat.

Again, just remember that this takes place after the events of season five, so be sure you’re caught up on the anime before watching.

What new characters will be featured in World Heroes’ Mission?

My Hero Academia is a series full of countless heroes and villains. Class 1-A alone accounts for 20 characters featured throughout the series. There are members of the Paranormal Liberation Front, U.A. teachers, and other Pro-Heroes. It can be challenging to keep up with them all, especially when you factor in the new heroes and villains appearing in the film.

A new film means even more characters to keep track of, but that’s why we’ve got character breakdowns for the newcomers.

Rody Soul

One of the new characters appearing in this film, Rody Soul, is a civilian from the island Otheon. Not much is known about the character, but we know that he and Deku share a lot of screen time, so he’s likely playing a significant role in the film.

Burnin

Burnin is Endeavor’s main sidekick. She’s been working closely with the trio as she and Endeavor mentor them during their work studies. She’s also in charge of the other sidekicks at Endeavor’s agency, the flying sidekickers. We first met Burnin in season five of the anime, so fans should be excited to see more of the fiery hero.

Claire Voyance

Like Rody, Claire Voyance is a new character being introduced in World Heroes’ Mission. She is a hero whose quirk allows her to see through anything. She will be working with Endeavor and the rest of the Pro Heroes.

Flect Turn

The film’s main villain, Flect Turn, is a new character whose mission is to rid the world of quirks. Anime watchers first saw Flect at the end of the season five episode, Long Time No See, Selkie, where events of the film start to take shape.

