Horror films have a long history in cinema, dating back to German Expressionist films like Nosferatu in the silent film era and Dracula and Frankenstein in the early talkies. Talented directors like Jordan Peele and Robert Eggers, as well as unexpected hits like Get Out, The Babadook, and The Witch, have raised the status of horror in the current cinematic landscape.

2022’s run of great horror movies isn’t yet over with Nanny, a feature directorial debut from Nikyatu Jusu all set to enter the discourse. The multifaceted problems Black and immigrant women encounter in the US are the subject of Jusu's renowned works. Her short film Suicide by Sunlight had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019. It is about a Black vampire whose melanin shields her from the sun. The director now seems to be continuing down that path of horror with Nanny, which also had its grand opening at Sundance earlier this year. A movie that intends a more straightforward portrayal of the horror genre, with black patches of mold growing over walls, and a frozen reflection in the mirror. Nanny highlights bits of different genres from drama, romance, and thriller but finds its strong footing in psychological horror combined with an unnerving, mysterious sense of guilt and suspense. Romance, motherhood, and oracular visions have a place in this masterpiece, along with the joys and ensuing horrors that pursuing the American dream may bring to a new immigrant.

The main cast of Nanny includes Anna Diop (Titans) in the lead role of Aisha. She is joined by Michelle Monaghan (Gone Baby Gone) and Morgan Spector (Homeland) in their role as the affluent couple - Amy and Adam with Rose Decker playing the daughter, also named Rose. Sinqua Walls (Teen Wolf) is starring as Malik, Aisha’s love interest.

Image via Prime Video

On January 22, 2022, Nanny had its international premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and won the Grand Jury Prize in the US Dramatic Competition. The movie's distribution rights were bought by Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Productions in March 2022. Nanny had a special screening at the Toronto International Film Festival in September followed by a screening in November at the AFI Fest. Nanny was released both on Prime Video and in theaters. Amazon Studios released Nanny in select theaters on November 23, 2022. As of December 16, 2022, the film became available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Where Can You Watch Nanny?

Nanny is now available to stream for Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

Unlike Netflix or Hulu, when signing up for Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Video, you have access to the majority of Amazon's services as well as discounts on a variety of the company's goods. Amazon Prime Membership has an annual charge of $139 but if you are not ready to make a yearlong commitment, the primary subscription plan has a total cost of $14.99 per month. If you are currently a student, you can avail Amazon Prime Student discount and enjoy a free 6-month trial and then sign up for a membership that costs $7.49 per month or $69 annually; almost half of the original price.

What Is the Plot of Nanny?

The focus of the movie, according to both the trailer and official synopsis is on Aisha, who came from Senegal to improve her and her son Lamine's quality of life. Aisha accepts a position as a nanny for an affluent couple named Amy and Adam and moves into their opulent Manhattan home and begins taking care of Rose, the couple's daughter. Aisha even starts developing feelings for Malik, whom she encounters by chance one day. But not everything is roses and sunshine, and she is continuously plagued by Lamine's absence and can only dream that she will one day be able to complete her family.

However, there are problems in Amy and Adam's home, and Aisha quickly discovers more about the horror that exists beneath the couple's seemingly ideal exterior. Amy slowly becomes controlling and starts depriving Aisha of her money. Soon after, Aisha starts having bizarre nightmares that foretell terrible things to come for both Lamine and herself, leaving her wondering if she'll ever be able to leave the predicament and give her son the happiness and future she dreams of.

Watch the Trailer for Nanny

The official trailer for Nanny was released on Prime Video’s YouTube channel, and in the initial setup, it seems anything but a horror drama with the forlorn vibes of a mother and son separated due to uncontrolled circumstances. As the trailer progresses, the audience gets a glimpse of what Jusu has prepared for her ardent viewers. We are introduced to the Adam family, and they come across as normal right away—possibly a little too normal. It doesn't take long for the mystical and horror components to show up and the viewers get a peek at the kinds of horrifying nightmares that Aisha is experiencing, including visions of her drowning, black mildew covering everything, and nightmare creatures taunting her, with even short quick glimpses of insects crawling across her flesh. Jusu's use of eerie and almost soft visuals allows the various terrifying image to fade at certain moments. The trailer is unsettling, while still managing to be endearing, and completely captivates the attention, so viewers should be ready for a crazy ride.

More Horror Movies Like Nanny That You Can Watch Now

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) - Tobe Hooper's unrelenting thriller is a slasher film rightfully classified as a modern masterpiece—horror in its purest, most brutal form. The movie centers on a group of friends who, while traveling to see an old farmstead, are attacked by a cannibal family. To draw in a larger audience and serve as a covert commentary on the political situation of the time, the movie was advertised as being inspired by real-life occurrences. The poster posing the question ‘Who will survive… and what will be left of them?’ is a query befitting not only the film's tragic, helpless characters but the audience too with many not having the stomach to take in the raw gritty brutality.

The Shining (1980) - Stanley Kubrick's film adaptation of Stephen King's iconic novel is a psychological horror movie that will always be found in the best horror movie lists and stars Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers, and Danny Lloyd. With his wife, Wendy, and young son Danny, Jack Torrance, a promising writer and a recovering alcoholic gets a job as the off-season keeper of the remote historical Overlook Hotel in the Colorado Rockies. When a winter blizzard traps the Torrances in the snow, combined with Danny’s psychic powers; Jack's sanity deteriorates as a result of the otherworldly entities that reside in the hotel. From its iconic catchphrase "All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy," to the eerie pictures of the Overlook Hotel, this claustrophobic classic by Stanley Kubrick can still make viewers tremble in their seats.

Hereditary (2018) - Ari Aster is a leading name in the world of the horror genre and for horror enthusiasts, Aster's eerie, slowly building movies are a refreshing change of pace. His movies frequently forgo overt spectacle in favor of highlighting the impact of fear. Aster’s feature directorial debut - Hereditary is a psychological horror film that centers around the members of a family who, following their reclusive grandmother's passing, are plagued by an enigmatic presence. Hereditary is an aesthetically arresting, expertly crafted piece that holds its consistently remarkable performance throughout its run time with the first 90 minutes of the film filled with a palpable sense of dread, and the latter 30 are positively off-the-wall.