Christmas is about to get a whole lot funnier! In his first primetime special, acclaimed comedian Nate Bargatze will be celebrating the holidays in Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas. Through hilarious sketches, incredible music, and surprises along the way, Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas is destined to bring out the best of Music City for the whole family.

Filmed at the Grand Ol' Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, the holiday special is part of CBS's primetime Christmas schedule. Before his big primetime debut, Nate Bargatze spoke to CBS News as he reflected on his life and career, as well as the importance of Nashville.

What Is 'Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas?'

Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas is a one-hour holiday-themed variety show that stars GRAMMY® nominated comedian, podcaster, director, and producer Nate Bargatze in his first primetime special. Throughout the special, Bargatze will guide audiences through a mix of stand-up comedy, pre-taped comedy shorts, sketches, and musical performances. Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas was filmed at the acclaimed and historic Grand Ol' Opry. Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas is destined to shine a spotlight on the city's spirit during the holiday season, highlighting family, fun, and feel-good moments for audiences of all ages.

When Does 'Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas' Debut?

Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas premieres on Thursday, December 19th at 9:00pm on CBS.

Is 'Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas' Airing on TV?

Yes! Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas will air exclusively on CBS on Thursday, December 19th at 9:00pm.

Is 'Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas' Available to Stream?

Yes! After its debut on CBS, Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas will be able to stream on Paramount+ the following day. There are multiple subscription options for Paramount+. Following a free trial, Paramount+ Essential runs $7.99. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME (no ads) runs $12.99.

Stream on Paramount+

Who Will Appear on 'Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas?'

Nate Bargatze has compiled an all-star lineup of some of Nashville's biggest stars and comedies' funniest people for Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas. The evening will feature the likes of Saturday Night Live's Mikey Day and Ashley Padilla, Carrie Underwood, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, Martina McBride, Darius Rucker, Derrick Stroup, and the Tennessee Titans.

Is There a Trailer for 'Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas?'

Unfortunately not. There is no official trailer for Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas.

Is There a Teaser for 'Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas?'

Yes! CBS shared a special teaser featuring one of the evening's sketches. In the sketch, Nate Bargatze appears as an Angel, which gets the audience howling with laughter. The sketch is reminiscent of some of his recent sketches from Saturday Night Live. The scene also features SNL's Mikey Day and Ashley Padilla, alongside Darius Rucker.

