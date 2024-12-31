It's almost time to ring in the New Year! Whether you're hosting your own NYE bash or watching from the comfort of your own home, selecting the right broadcast can be crucial to setting the tone for the night. With so many options to pick from, we are here to help you choose!

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve has been a NYE tradition for generations. With so many big-name acts taking part in the evening, the broadcast has become a staple for so many. Meanwhile, those country fans who want to ring in 2025 with their cowboy boots and Stetson on have to tune into Nashville's Big Bash. With two great options, here's how you can tune in. And don't worry, we have some alternatives.

When Are 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' and 'Nashville's Big Bash' On?

Image via ABC

Before the clock strikes midnight, ABC and CBS have your entertainment set with their respective broadcasts of their New Year's Eve festivities. First, beginning at 8:00 pm ET, ABC will begin its annual broadcast of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest with co-hosts Rita Ora in New York and Dayanara Torres in Puerto Rico, the highly anticipated event will lead up to the big ball drop in Times Square. Over on CBS, country's biggest stars are hitting up Music City for New Year's Live: Nashville's Big Bash. Hosted by Keith Urban and Rachel Smith, the evening's big concert event will begin promptly at 8:00 pm ET. Nashville will count down with the East Coast at midnight, and keep the party going through Central Time with the city's renowned Music Note Drop at the Bicentennial Mall stage. With both shows starting at 8 o'clock, have that remote handy so you can bop back and forth to catch all the incredible acts.

How Can I Watch 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve?'

Image via ABC

For those hoping to catch it live, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will air beginning at 8:00 pm ET on ABC. Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. Hulu offers an assortment of subscription options. For Hulu on its own, the option with ads begins at $9.99 a month. The ad-free version begins at $18.99. For Hulu + Live TV, options begin at $81.99. Of course, Hulu can be bundled with Disney+ and Max or ESPN+, starting at $16.99 with ads.

Stream on Hulu

How Can I Watch 'Nashville's Big Bash?'

Image via CBS

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash begins at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. Don't have a cable subscription? You can catch the party by streaming on Paramount+. Paramount+ currently offers a pair of subscription options. After a free trial, Paramount+ Essential with ads, costs $7.99 a month. After a free trial, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME with no ads, costs $12.99 a month.

Stream on Paramount+

Who Is Performing on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve?'

Image via ABC

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, with co-hosts Rita Ora and Dayanara Torres, the headliner for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will be new American Idol judge Carrie Underwood. 2025 will mark the 20th anniversary of her epic victory on the show that made her. The full circle moment will begin with a celebration on New Year's Eve with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. Joining them in Times Square will be CMA New Artist of the Year Megan Moroney, legendary British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and TLC, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album “Crazysexycool."

Airing just after midnight, the Jonas Brothers will perform a medley of their greatest hits to celebrate their 20-year career. Per tradition, the evening will become a musical cavalcade of talent from all over the country. Additional performances include Lenny Kravitz, Teddy Swims, Tinashe, Cody Johnson, Thomas Rhett, Alanis Morissette, Reneé Rapp, Blake Shelton, Dasha, DJ Cassidy with Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh, Ernest, HARDY, Kesha, Laufey, Luis Fonsi, Natasha Bedingfield, and T-Pain. With wall-to-wall music, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve is the place to be!

Who Is Performing on 'Nashville's Big Bash?'

Image via CBS

Music City will be celebrating New Year's Eve with an exceptional lineup of country music's finest. New Year's Live: Nashville's Big Bash begins with co-hosts Keith Urban and Rachel Smith. It will be a staggering hit parade of more than 40 back-to-back performances live from the home of country music. New performers include Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Brittney Spencer, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, and Lainey Wilson. Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Jelly Roll are headlining from Bicentennial Park. Parker McCollum will perform from the Brooklyn Bowl with special guests SiriusXM and CMT host Cody Alan and SiriusXM host Caylee Hammack. This special event will feature once-in-a-lifetime collaborations as special guests join the headliners on their biggest hits and special covers.

What Other New Year's Eve Specials Are On?

Image via CNN

If you're not looking for an evening of stellar music, there are a few other New Year's Eve alternatives to choose from. NBC will air A Toast to 2024! with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager at 9:00 pm ET, followed by The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year's Special. Of course, if you're looking for something beautifully hilarious and potentially messy, CNN will air New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. They will be joined by some of today's best in the world of music and comedy with surprise guests. Their lineup includes 50 Cent, live from his residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Sting, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, Diplo, Roy Wood Jr., Amber Ruffin, Michael Ian Black, Lil Jon, Mickey Guyton, who will perform "Imagine" from Times Square, Patti LaBelle, Whitney Cummings, Amy Sedaris, Sasheer Zamata, Ziwe, and Adam Devine.