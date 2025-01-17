The road to the Super Bowl starts with the NFL playoffs. Every franchise wants to hoist that Vince Lombardi Trophy as the confetti rains down, but only one team will get that honor. At this time, eight NFL franchises remain as they fight for their chance at championship glory. So, who has what it takes to win it all?

After an exciting regular season, the playoffs have already proven to be filled with shock and intrigue. The remaining games will be spread across a series of networks, so pay close attention so you don't miss any of the excitement on the road to New Orleans. Here's how you can watch the NFL playoffs.

Which Teams Still Remain?

This weekend, eight teams are fighting for their chance to win the Super Bowl. From the NFC, it is the first-seeded Detroit Lions, second-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams, and the sixth-seeded Washington Commanders. From the AFC, it is the first-seeded Kansas City Chiefs, the second-seeded Buffalo Bills, the third-seeded Baltimore Ravens, and the fourth-seeded Houston Texans.

Where Can I Watch Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs?

To kick off the Divisional Round games, the Houston Texans are taking a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. With Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling the shots, all eyes will be on the Chiefs to see if they can maintain the moment a bit longer. The game will be simulcast on ESPN and ABC starting at 4:30 pm EST on Saturday, January 18. If you do not have a cable subscription, the game can be streamed via ESPN+. ESPN+ can be purchased a la carte for $11.99 a month. Additionally, ESPN+ is included in the Disney bundle along with Hulu, starting at $16.99.

Where Can I Watch Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions?

The NFC Divisional Round starts with the Washington Commanders heading to Ford Field for a battle against the Detroit Lions. The game will air on FOX beginning at 8:00 pm EST on Saturday, January 18. Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will lead the game. All games airing on Fox will also be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and FOX Sports App. Additionally, the game can be live-streamed via Fubo. Fubo is offering a free trial before multiple subscription options starting at $74.99.

Where Can I Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles?

The Los Angeles Rams are about to do battle with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinswoth will be on hand to call the game. Their matchup will air on NBC at 3:00 pm EST on NBC on Sunday, January 19. In addition to watching the game live on NBC, the game can be live-streamed via Peacock. A Peacock subscription with ads starts at $7.99 a month. The ad-free option begins at $13.99.

Where Can I Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills?

The final game of the weekend sees the Baltimore Ravens face off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. The announcers will be Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. This game can be seen on CBS at 6:30 pm EST on Sunday, January 19. The game will be available to stream via Paramount+. Paramount+ subscriptions begin at $7.99 with ads. Ad-free Paramount+ with SHOWTIME starts at $12.99. Both options currently include a free trial.

When Are the Conference Championship Games?

The winners of the Divisional games will face off in the AFC and NFC Championship on Sunday, January 26. The NFC Championship Game will air on FOX at 3:00 pm EST, while the AFC Championship Game will air on CBS at 6:30 pm EST.

Where Can I Watch the Super Bowl?

This year, the AFC and NFC champions will head to the Ceasars Superdown in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. Super Bowl Sunday begins with pregame coverage before the game at 6:30 pm on February 9th. Catch all the action exclusively on FOX.

Who Is Performing at Half Time at the Super Bowl?

Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. While no official announcements of special guests or setlists have been revealed, it will likely include his classic hits, as well as tracks from his recent album, "GNX."

Are There Other Viewing Options?

Don't have a cable subscription? There are other live-streaming options available to catch all the action through the playoffs. All you need is a service that carries the channels the games will be on. Options include YouTube TV, DIRECTV Stream, and Sling. Yes! If you want to have a more all-inclusive viewing experience, football fans can purchase subscriptions to a variety of other platforms. First, you can catch the games with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Subscriptions options to DIRECTV Stream include Entertainment + Sports Package for $87 a month, Choice + Sports Pack for $95 a month, and Ultimate + Sports for $110 a month. YouTube TV runs $82.99 a month. Additionally, YouTube TV will offer NFL Sunday Ticket next season. You must sign up for a notification. Finally, football fans can try a subscription to Sling TV to catch all the action. The Blue and Orange Package runs $27.50 a month to start and $55 thereafter. No matter what you choose, be sure to click to the links to feast on your football fun!

