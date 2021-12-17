It’s always a good moment for movie fans when Guillermo del Toro has a new film in theaters, and he’s gifted us with his latest just in time for the holidays! Adapted from the novel of the same name, Nightmare Alley sees del Toro leaving behind the monsters, ghosts, and ghouls in favor of a twisted period drama. But his ensemble cast is as exceptional as ever, including Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, David Strathairn, and of course, Ron Perlman.

Set in the 1940s, Nightmare Alley stars Cooper as a man who uses his carnival huckster experience to try to con the wealthy elite, promising a star-studded noir thriller with del Toro’s signature stylish touch. Speaking of which, it’s the filmmaker’s first film since he took home his Best Director Oscar for The Shape of Water, so yeah you bet, expectations are pretty high!

If you can’t wait to see what curiosities del Toro brings to the silver screen this time - or maybe you just want to book a Dafoe Double Feature after you watch Spider-Man: No Way Home. Either way, we’ve got you covered with an easy guide to when Nightmare Alley is in theaters, if it’s on streaming, and where you can watch the rest of del Toro’s movies right now.

When Is Nightmare Alley Coming to Theaters?

Image via Searchlight

Nightmare Alley is in theaters nationwide on Friday, December 17, 2021. Searchlight Pictures will open the film wide into 2,120 theaters, but going up against a juggernaut like No Way Home, tracking has the film on point for a tame $5-6 opening weekend.

Nightmare Alley also arrives in Canada, India and the Philippines on December 17, 2021. The rest of the international release dates arrive in early 2022, including Singapore on January 13, Belgium and France on January 19, and the UK on January 21. Japan is among the latest to receive the film, arriving in theaters on February 25. You can check out a more complete list of Nightmare Alley's release dates here.

If you're looking for showtimes near you, here are some easy links to nationwide ticketing options.

Is Nightmare Alley Streaming on HBO Max, Netflix, or Hulu?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

No, Nightmare Alley is not streaming on any services at the moment. The film will have an exclusive theatrical window before arriving on home video, and eventually streaming. As a Searchlight Pictures film, Nightmare Alley is owned by Disney, but that doesn't necessarily mean you'll see it streaming on a Disney service first.

As a part of an ongoing deal between HBO and Fox that pre-dates the Disney merger, Nightmare Alley will be available to stream on HBO and HBO Max first during what's called the Pay-1 window (basically, the first streaming/TV viewing after the theatrical and home video windows pass). However, there's a possibility it could also arrive on Hulu at the same time thanks to a recent deal between Disney and WarnerMedia (the company that owns HBO Max). Just at the end of November 2021, the companies signed a new agreement to split 20th Century and Searchlight streaming rights through the end of 2022, starting with Ron's Gone Wrong, which arrived on both HBO Max and Disney+ on December 15, 2021.

Is it Available to Rent or Purchase on PVOD?

No, Nightmare Alley is not available to rent or purchase at home - yet! Searchlight is releasing the film exclusively in theaters for the time being, however, when Nightmare Alley becomes available to watch at home, it will be on VOD first, followed by Blu-ray and DVD. Bookmark this spot because we'll update the post with all home video and streaming details once they're announced!

Which Guillermo del Toro Movies Are Streaming Right Now?

Image via Warner Bros.

If Nightmare Alley has you in the mood for more of del Toro's signature style and twisted tales, we've got good news: several of his best movies are available to watch on streaming right now! If you're looking for the most bang for your buck, HBO Max is gonna be your best bet, but to make things simple, we've compiled an easy list of link to every Guillermo del Toro movie that's streaming right now below.

Cronos (1993)

Mimic (1997)

Blade II (2002)

Hellboy (2004)

Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Crimson Peak (2015)

Stay tuned for more updates on how to watch Nightmare Alley in theaters and at home, as we know it!

