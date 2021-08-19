When people go to a wellness resort, they usually hope for a quiet, peaceful, and refreshing stay. But in the new drama miniseries Nine Perfect Strangers, those hopes are about to get dashed by a cascade of secrets and mysteries. From the creators of the hit HBO series Big Little Lies, this brand-new show takes a thrilling dive into the lives of nine visitors to a boutique health and wellness resort. During their stay, they realize their lives are about to be changed in ways they never expected.

Starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, the show is based on the bestselling 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, who also wrote Big Little Lies. The series has also been developed by Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley, alongside John-Henry Butterworth (Ford v Ferrari, Get on Up). Kelley has previously worked with Kidman on Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

Besides Kidman and McCarthy, Nine Perfect Strangers also stars Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale. Additionally, Hal Cumpston and Zoe Terakes appear in recurring roles.

Considering its ensemble cast and widely acclaimed source material, Nine Perfect Strangers promises to be an engaging watch for drama and thriller fans. Plus, the show has already generated some positive reviews and appears to be well-received by critics. So we've put together a handy guide on how to watch Nine Perfect Strangers online, when new episodes arrive, and what you need to know before the premiere.

Related:The 21 Most Exciting New Shows We Actually Believe Will Premiere in 2021

Where Is Nine Perfect Strangers Streaming Online?

Image via Hulu

Nine Perfect Strangers is set to be released on Hulu. You can use this link to head directly to the show’s landing page on the streaming service if you would like to bookmark it ahead of the premiere. If you’d rather watch the series without the restrictions of your browser, the streaming service is currently available as a handy mobile app, which you can find on Roku, Apple TV, and pretty much all the major mobile and smart TV platforms.

Can You Watch Nine Perfect Strangers Without Hulu?

No, Nine Perfect Stranger will be available exclusively on Hulu in the US. For anyone outside the US (and China), the series will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

So you will need a subscription to Hulu in order to watch Nine Perfect Strangers. If you don’t already have one, Hulu’s subscription plans start at $5.99 per month for the most basic package.

What Is Nine Perfect Strangers About?

Image via Hulu

The plot of Nine Perfect Strangers revolves around nine people who take a 10-day retreat at Tranquillum House, a health and wellness resort that promises to take guests on a journey of transformation and healing. At Tranquillum House, the guests are in the care of the resort’s host, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman).

But (you guessed it) not all is as it seems at Tranquillum House. And over the course of their stay, these nine guests are about to discover a number of secrets that will change them forever.

Watch the Nine Perfect Strangers Trailer

Hulu has so far released three trailers for Nine Perfect Strangers and you can check them all out above. The first one was released during the 93rd Academy Awards on April 25, 2021. That trailer was a rather short clip that introduces viewers to Tranquillum House and teases the uncanny “transformative” therapies that the resort offers. The second trailer, released on June 11, 2021, goes into greater detail about the guests and the resort’s host.

The final trailer was released on July 22 and gives us a proper look at the show’s setting, including the schedules and treatments at the resort. The last trailer also shows the guests going through some harrowing experiences, including digging their own graves. We also see police cars, hinting that something might go horribly wrong during the retreat.

When is Nine Perfect Strangers’ Premiere?

The first three episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers are scheduled to be released on Hulu on August 18, 2021.

How Many Episodes Does Nine Perfect Strangers Have?

Nine Perfect Strangers has a total of eight episodes, all directed by Jonathan Levine (50/50, Rush). After the premiere, subsequent episodes will be uploaded to Hulu every Wednesday. The titles of the last two episodes have not been revealed yet but these are the titles that have so far been announced:

"Random Acts of Mayhem"

"The Critical Path"

"Earth Day"

"Brave New World"

"Sweet Surrender"

"Motherlode"

When is Nine Perfect Strangers’ Finale?

Image via Hulu

The final episode of Nine Perfect Strangers will be released on Hulu on September 22, 2021. That should give you plenty of time to come up with theories about what’s really going on at Tranquillum House.

Is Big Little Lies on Hulu?

Considering the links between the shows, it’s perfectly understandable that you might want to watch Big Little Lies either ahead of or after you’re done with Nine Perfect Strangers. But unfortunately, the HBO series is not available with a regular Hulu subscription. However, if you really want to stream the show, there are some options you could explore.

The easiest way to watch Big Little Lies online is to get an HBO Max subscription. The basic plan costs $9.99 per month and if you want to watch without ads, that’s $14.99 per month.

Alternatively, if you already have a Hulu subscription and you don’t want to get HBO Max as well, then you can add HBO to your Hulu account for an additional $14.99 per month. That’s on top of your existing Hulu subscription but you do get a free one-week trial period so it’s not that bad if you’re a really dedicated binge-watcher.

Another option is to add HBO to your Amazon account, which also costs $14.99 per month. You can also buy individual seasons of Big Little Lies via any of the major online video stores, including Amazon, Google Play Movies, and Vudu.

Keep Reading:The 60 Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

Huh, Turns Out 'How I Met Your Mother' Told Us the Mother's Name in Season 1 Alternate headline: In defense of rewatching older shows (even when there's so much new TV to watch).

Read Next