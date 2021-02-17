Tune in 2/17 at 2 p.m. PT for a Nintendo Direct livestream featuring roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021.

Be sure to tune in to Nintendo's YouTube account today at 2pm PT / 5pm ET to check out their nearly hour-long Nintendo Direct event. The only name they've called out so far has been Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a super-successful ongoing battler that fans just love to speculate over, especially when it comes to new characters entering into the mix. Sephiroth was the latest to join the fray, with the 79th, 80th, and 81st characters yet to be introduced. Could today be the day?

Elsewhere on the Nintendo front, the event's teaser only mentioned "games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021." Here's a look at some of those titles, though there's almost certainly going to be some surprises along the way. Stay tuned for more as we hear it.

Early 2021:

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

She Dreams Elsewhere

February 23rd

Persona 5 Strikers

February 25th

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection

February 26th

Bravely Default II

March 2nd

Harvest Moon: One World

March 4th

Sea of Solitude: Director's Cut (Switch Exclusive)

March 11th

March 12th

March 16th

Mundaun (Possibly on Switch)

March 23rd

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

March 26th

Monster Hunter: Rise

Balan Wonderland

April 30th

New Pokémon Snap

Spring 2021

