Tune in 2/17 at 2 p.m. PT for a Nintendo Direct livestream featuring roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021.

Be sure to tune in to Nintendo's YouTube account today at 2pm PT / 5pm ET to check out their nearly hour-long Nintendo Direct event. The only name they've called out so far has been Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a super-successful ongoing battler that fans just love to speculate over, especially when it comes to new characters entering into the mix. Sephiroth was the latest to join the fray, with the 79th, 80th, and 81st characters yet to be introduced. Could today be the day?

Elsewhere on the Nintendo front, the event's teaser only mentioned "games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021." Here's a look at some of those titles, though there's almost certainly going to be some surprises along the way. Stay tuned for more as we hear it.

Early 2021:

February 23rd

  • Persona 5 Strikers

February 25th

  • Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection 

February 26th

  • Bravely Default II

March 2nd

  • Harvest Moon: One World

March 4th

  • Sea of Solitude: Director's Cut (Switch Exclusive)

March 11th

March 12th

March 16th

March 23rd

  • Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

March 26th

  • Monster Hunter: Rise
  • Balan Wonderland

April 30th

  • New Pokémon Snap

Spring 2021

Image via Nintendo
Lily Rabe in Tell Me Your Secrets
What Happens When a Red Hot Show Doesn't Get a Series Order? : Lily Rabe Revisits HBO's 'Last of the Ninth'

Who could blame someone for thinking a David Milch HBO pilot was a sure thing?
Related Topics
About The Author
Dave Trumbore (9104 Articles Published)

Author of "The Science of Breaking Bad" from MIT Press | Twitch Affiliate: twitch.tv/drclawmd | Co-host of the Saturday Mourning Cartoons podcast | Community manager for Ironface Studios | Former science freelance writer for Nerdist.com | Former Animation editor, Streaming Content editor for Collider.com | Founder of ATL S.T.E.A.M.

More From Dave Trumbore