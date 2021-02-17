Tune in 2/17 at 2 p.m. PT for a Nintendo Direct livestream featuring roughly 50 minutes of information focused on available games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021.
Be sure to tune in to Nintendo's YouTube account today at 2pm PT / 5pm ET to check out their nearly hour-long Nintendo Direct event. The only name they've called out so far has been Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a super-successful ongoing battler that fans just love to speculate over, especially when it comes to new characters entering into the mix. Sephiroth was the latest to join the fray, with the 79th, 80th, and 81st characters yet to be introduced. Could today be the day?
"Now, I shall give Smash despair..."
Elsewhere on the Nintendo front, the event's teaser only mentioned "games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021." Here's a look at some of those titles, though there's almost certainly going to be some surprises along the way. Stay tuned for more as we hear it.
Early 2021:
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers
- She Dreams Elsewhere
February 23rd
- Persona 5 Strikers
February 25th
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection
February 26th
- Bravely Default II
March 2nd
- Harvest Moon: One World
March 4th
- Sea of Solitude: Director's Cut (Switch Exclusive)
March 11th
March 12th
March 16th
- Mundaun (Possibly on Switch)
March 23rd
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
March 26th
- Monster Hunter: Rise
- Balan Wonderland
April 30th
- New Pokémon Snap
Spring 2021
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- Digimon Survive (Doubtful, but we hold onto hope)
- Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster
