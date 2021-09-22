Nintendo has announced the dates for their next Nintendo Direct showcase. It is not a long wait, as the event is scheduled for tomorrow, September 23. We'll likely hear about major titles launching on the Nintendo Switch this year, as Nintendo said they'll focus mainly on games launching this winter. The showcase will be around 40 minutes long.

There hasn't been any official announcement on which games will feature in this event, but we do hope to see titles such as Metroid Dread, which is scheduled for release on October 8.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild is scheduled for a 2022 release and was revealed during the previous Nintendo Direct. We don't know whether it will make an appearance this time around.

The previous Nintendo Direct also featured the surprise reveal of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, which might very well be present in this showcase. The event might also shed light on previous rumors about Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles heading to the Nintendo Switch. And maybe we will hear more about another rumor suggesting a new Nintendo controller.

Although Nintendo hasn't made any comments regarding these rumors, we'll learn soon enough. We might also hear about some already released Nintendo titles, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. We don't know who that last character is that'll be heading to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate yet, but we hope that'll end this Thursday.

If you're wondering where you can watch the event, you just have to head to Nintendo's official YouTube and Twitch channels when it's live. Nintendo Direct is scheduled for September 23 at 3 p.m. PT.

