Nintendo has announced on Twitter that it will be holding yet another Indie World Showcase. On August 11, Nintendo fans can get a first look at the upcoming indie games for Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo has revealed that the Showcase will run for roughly 20 minutes, which is plenty of time to show off exciting new games and give updates on already known games. Regardless of the content, it is something Nintendo fans will want to miss. To watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase live, you can tune in to Nintendo's website. For those unable to watch the event live, Nintendo will both live stream the showcase and upload it later on their Official YouTube channel.

The showcase is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET. These showcases are different from Nintendo's Indie Directs in that they tend to focus more on news and updates. However, new games are still shown off as well as sometimes shadow releasing games the same day. Fans are ever eager for any news on Hollow Knight: Silk Song, Axiom Verge 2, and Sports Story, although it's unclear what Nintendo will show during this direct.

Nintendo showed off numerous games in their last direct such as Card Shark and OlliOlli World that have yet to have been given a release date. So while Nintendo has not officially made any announcements as to what is being shown off, fans will run rampant in their expectations. The last Indie World Showcase also showed off such games as Fez, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, and The Longing.

Nintendo's Indie World Showcase will be held on August 11 at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

