Pokémon fans will be delighted at today's announcement on Twitter of a Pokémon Presents on August 18 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM EST. In this Pokémon Presents, fans will get more information on upcoming titles like Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This marks the first new information on Pokémon Legends: Arceus since it was initially revealed five months ago.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl already have an official release date of November 19, but not much is known outside of the fact these will be remakes handled by ILCA, the team that created Pokémon Home. It is unclear if these will be 1:1 remakes or if they will launch any additional content and features. Fans are hopeful that content from Pokémon Platinum will be included or some form of endgame activities. From initial information and statements, they appear to be faithful remakes.

Pokémon Legend: Arceus will take the Pokémon world into a new open-world genre reminisce of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This is a first for Pokémon players and developer Gamefreak. Fans had mixed reactions to the initial gameplay trailer, praising the direction the series was taking but also showing worry about the game's framerate. The game currently has a release date of January 28, 2022, which should give the developers time to address these issues or delay the game if necessary.

To watch the presentation, tune into Nintendo's official YouTube channel where the event will be live-streamed and uploaded later once the presentation ends. In the meantime, fans can follow the game's progress on Pokémon Legends: Arceus' official website as well as Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl's website. Check out the announcement of the Pokémon Presents below.

