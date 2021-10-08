It’s been one heck of a road to get here, but folks, we did it: No Time to Die is finally upon us. The 25th Bond movie sees the return of Daniel Craig as 007, his first time back in the role since 2015's Spectre. Following the events of that film, No Time to Die picks up in the aftermath of Bond leaving active service, enjoying the quiet life in Jamaica until "his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

There’s lots to be excited about in Craig’s last turn as the iconic cinematic superspy. For one thing, the film marks the entry of True Detective, Maniac, and Beasts of No Nation director Cary Joji Fukunaga to the franchise, with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge lending a hand on the script. Along with Craig, No Time to Die stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen. Oh, and plan your bathroom breaks because it clocks in at an epic 2h 43m runtime.

If you’re wondering where to watch No Time to Die right now, when it hits theaters near you, if it’s on streaming, and all the other questions about how to watch a movie in the pandemic era, we’ve got you covered with a comprehensive guide - and bookmark this page, because we’ll keep it updated with all the latest streaming, VOD, and Blu-ray news as it breaks!

When Is No Time to Die in Theaters?

After many, many delays, No Time to Die finally arrives in US theaters nationwide on October 8, 2021. If you’re looking specifically for local screenings, here are some handy links to help you find No Time to Die showtimes near you:

Outside the U.S., No Time to Die has already been released in most major international territories, including The U.K., India, New Zealand, and most European and Latin American countries, among others. The film also arrives in Canada and Iceland on October 8, followed by China on October 29 and Australia on November 11.

Is No Time to Die Streaming or on VOD?

No Time to Die has No Time for Streaming, it seems. At least not yet. The new James Bond movie is debuting exclusively in theaters and does not yet have an announced streaming date. Likewise, the film doesn't yet have any VOD, Blu-ray, or other Home Video plans announced, though you can likely expect to hear more information on those viewing options sooner. Either way, we'll drop the updates here when we have them!

Are Daniel Craig’s Previous Bond Movies Streaming?

Good news and bad news here, folks. If you’re looking for more of Craig’s signature take on 007, you’ll only find half of them on streaming services right now. If you want to watch Casino Royale or Quantum of Solace online, you’re gonna have to rent them, but they are available for rent or purchase on most major Digital and VOD providers.

The good news is that you can watch Skyfall and Spectre on streaming a few places right now, so here’s a quick rundown of your options.

Skyfall

Spectre

Old Bond Movies Streaming Now

Hulu

Dr. No (1962)

From Russia With Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

License to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995)

Paramount+

From Russia With Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

License to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995)

Is This Daniel Craig’s Last Bond Movie?

After fifteen years in the role, Craig’s time as Bond has come to an end. No Time to Die has been widely publicized as Craig’s final 007 performance, and both the actors and franchise producers have spoken openly about what it means to say goodbye to his tenure as the characters.

In a heartfelt No Time to Die wrap speech, Craig told his cast and crew:

“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those whatever. But I loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I got up every morning, and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Meanwhile, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said in a recent interview that they are in no hurry to find Craig's replacement:

"We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

