Chloé Zhao's celebrated drama Nomadland was one of the best films of 2020 and has emerged a champion of the 2021 awards season. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it took home the Golden Lion (the fest's top prize), before scooping up the People's Choice Award at TIFF, Critics Choice Awards, BAFTAS, Golden Globes, and ultimately, the Oscars for Best Actress (Frances McDormand in her second win), Best Director (Zhao), and Best Picture.

Which is all a very long and fancy way of saying you don't want to miss this one! So if you're wondering how to watch Nomadland, if it's still in theaters, and where you can stream or rent the film online, here's a handy guide.

Is Nomadland Streaming?

Good news! Nomadland is one of the few theatrically released 2021 Oscar winners that you can already watch on a streaming service. Nomadland is currently streaming on Hulu, and available with all subscriptions. A regular Hulu subscription will cost you $5.99 per and the ad-free subscription costs $11.99 per month - but if you're not sure about committing to a full sign-up or you really just want to see Nomad, both are available for a free month-long trial to new users. You can also try out Hulu + Live TV, but you'll only have a 7-day free trial before the $64.99/month rate kicks in.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Where to Watch Nomadland On Digital or VOD?

Nomadland was released on Digital on April 13 and is currently available via all major providers. It is currently available to own for $14.99 in 4K, HD, and SD, and if you'd rather rent the film, it will be available On-Demand on April 27 - the same day it arrives on Blu-ray.

Here's a handy linked list to several Digital vendors where you can watch Nomadland right now!

YouTube

Vudu

FandangoNOW

AppleTV

Prime Video

Google Play

Is Nomadland on Blu-ray?

Nomadland arrives on Blu-ray on April 27, including a handful of bonus features offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film, including deleted scenes and the Telluride Premiere Q&A with Frances McDormand and Chloé Zhao. You can check out the full rundown of home video specs below.

Street Date:

Digital: April 13

Blu-ray™: April 27

Product SKUs:

Digital: 4K UHD, HD, SD

Physical: Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray™ Feature + Digital Code)

Feature Run Time:

108 minutes

Rating:

U.S. Rated “R”

Bonus material not rated

Aspect Ratio:

Digital: 2.39

Physical: 2.39:1

U.S. Audio

Blu-ray™: English 5.1 DTS-HDMA, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, English DVS 2.0 Dolby Digital

Digital: English Dolby Atmos (UHD only), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital

U.S. Subtitles:

Blu-ray™: English SDH, Spanish, French

Digital: English SDH, Spanish, French

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Is Nomadland Still in Theaters?

Yes, Nomadland is still playing in select theaters. Of course, with the pandemic constantly evolving, you'll want to check in with the current CDC recommendations and your local safety guidelines before you buy your tickets, but if your local theaters are open and you're able to safely attend, you can find available showtimes in your area on Fandango, Atom Tickets, Flixster, MovieTickets.com, or by going directly through your favorite theater's website.

What Is Nomadland About?

Here's the official synopsis:

Following the economic collapse of a town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and explores an unconventional life in the vast landscape of the American West. Along the way, she forms unbreakable bonds with other nomads in this powerfully moving story of hope and resilience from director Chloé Zhao, based on the book by Jessica Bruder, also starring David Strathairn.

