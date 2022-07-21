Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya are reuniting for the new sci-fi horror film, Nope. Peele writes, directs, and produces the movie, with Ian Cooper serving as a co-producer.

Since its inception, Nope has fetched a lot of attention and become a highly anticipated horror movie with Peele’s popular narrative style and concept. The plot follows siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood on a remote Southwestern ranch, as well as other residents of the town, who witness a mysterious and out-of-the-world event involving a UFO.

Besides Kaluuya, Nope also stars Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, Keith David, and others, in various roles.

Here’s a quick guide for you to find out how you can watch this new horror movie, and when and where you can watch it.

Is Nope Streaming Online?

Nope, not as of now. Considering the promotions and push for its theatrical release, the movie might not be streaming anywhere anytime soon. Maybe in a few months, as most theater releases do, Nope might also land on any of the popular streaming networks. Also, since it’s distributed by Universal Pictures, it’s most likely that the movie will land on Peacock. But that’ll not happen until at least 45 days from the day of the theatrical release. Watch this space for the latest news.

Is Nope in Movie Theaters?

Nope is getting a theatrical release on Friday, July 22, 2022, by Universal Pictures.

For those who want a little more interactive and fun experience of this sci-fi horror movie, there’s a special outdoor screening on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Sunset Ranch Hollywood. Held by the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, on the occasion of its 25th anniversary, the special showing would include activities like hiking through the Hollywood Hills, horseback rides, food and beverages, and lots of photo ops.

You can sign up for the special screening here.

When Will Nope Arrive on Digital or VOD?

We have no news of the VOD or physical media release for Nope. There may or may not be a VOD option in the future. Also, if there are any DVD/Blu-ray releases of the movie, then it’ll only happen about 90 to 120 days after the theater premiere, sometime around October or November 2022, which would also be the same time as its streaming release, if at all. Watch this space for the latest updates.

There are two official trailers out for Nope, released by Universal Pictures. The first one, released in February 2022, is more of a quick look at the plot, while the second, longer trailer, released in June 2022, gives a little more detail of what you can expect from this sci-fi horror story.

One main difference between the two trailers is how the perspective of the unworldly event changes for everyone. While the first clip shows the fear experienced by the Haywood siblings and the other townsfolk, the second trailer reveals that despite being scared, Emerald wants to monetize this event and use it to their benefit. The second trailer also shows how the Haywoods would fight the situation, albeit with some help.

As far as the overall feel of the movie is concerned, expect all the sci-fi thriller elements with a more horror angle, weaved into chaotic and mysterious events with horses running amok, people screaming, the works. There’s also a little undertone of dark humor as we see in some scenes and dialogues.

What is Nope About?

Image via Universal Pictures

The title of Nope is a little giveaway of the movie’s alien theme, which could stand for either Not of Planet Earth or Not on Planet Earth. Either way, it’s about something unearthly forces that terrorize a Southwestern ranch.

From what we understand, the story of Nope revolves around an unidentified flying object. But it’s not your average, old-school UFOs with green, ugly creatures stepping out and assuming control over the human race. The fact that random objects are falling from the sky and a flying saucer-like object destroying everything in its way, is a straightforward hint at an alien presence. But we don’t see them yet. And the siblings’ approach to the presence of aliens is also different from what we are used to seeing in sci-fi movies like these.

The crux of the story is not the flying object or what they do. Nope has more. It’s bizarre, frightful, and unique in its narrative, which, needless to say, is what Peele excels at in his films.

Other Daniel Kaluuya Movies You Can Watch Right Now –

Daniel Kaluuya is a British actor who shot to fame with Jordan Peele’s first directorial feature, Get Out, followed by his role in Black Panther. Here are a few more roles of Kaluuya that you can watch before or after Nope –

Get Out: In this horror movie, Kaluuya stars as Chris Washington, a young photographer. He gets invited to his girlfriend, Rose’s family home where he uncovers horrifying secrets about the family, leading to a life-threatening situation. This directorial debut of Peele also stars Catherine Keener, Allison Williams, and Bradley Whitford, among others. The movie was highly acclaimed and well-received by critics and fans alike.

Judas and the Black Messiah: This crime drama feature is a biopic of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Chicago chapter of the Black Panther Party of the late 1960s. The plot is a fictionalized account of the betrayal of Hampton by an infiltrating FBI agent, William O’Neal. Kaluuya stars as Hampton, along with Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, and Martin Sheen, among others. He also won the Best Supporting Actor at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Queen & Slim: This crime drama road trip movie features Kaluuya as Slim and Jodie Turner-Smith as Queen. After their first date, the couple gets wrongfully pulled over by a cop, which leads to an unintended killing. Fearing their life, Queen and Slim go on the run. Directed by Melina Matsoukas, in her debut feature, the movie also stars Bokeem Woodbine, Chloë Sevigny, Flea, Sturgill Simpson, and Indya Moore.