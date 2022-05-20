If there’s one thing thriller shows have taught us, it’s that when a group of friends comes together after many years, there’s usually a huge secret binding them together and that is what the new multi-layered thriller series, Now & Then, focuses on. The show centers on a group of college friends haunted by a secret, an accident that took place twenty years ago and ended with one of them dead. Now, a new threat may expose them and the perfect little world they’ve built over the years.

Now & Then was created by Ramón Campos, Teresa Fernández-Valdés and Gema R. Neira. The three have previously worked together on several projects such as Netflix’s period drama, Cable Girls, and the Spanish mystery series, High Seas. The show is directed by Gideon Raff and produced by Bambú Producciones.

Shot in both Spanish and English language, Now & Then is set in Miami and stars a host of award-winning talent such as Academy Award nominees Marina de Tavira and Rosie Perez, multi-Goya Award winner Maribel Verdú, Ariel Award winner José María Yazpik, Manolo Cardona, Goya Award winner Soledad Villamil, Emmy Award winner Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte, Dario Yazbek Bernal, and Miranda de la Serna.

The official synopsis of Now & Then as it reads on Apple TV+ reads,

“Now & Then is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.”

Excited to see what happens in this new thriller show? Here’s how to watch Now & Then when it comes out.

Watch the Official Trailer for Now & Then

Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Now & Then on April 19, 2022. The trailer introduces us to six friends, enjoying a party by the beach which ends up with one of them dead. The friends admit that no one saw them and thus, they can get away with what just happened, and they decide to keep things hidden. However, 20 years later, the friends, (now estranged), receive text messages asking for a million dollars from each of them to keep their secret hidden. Now, the friends have to figure out who is behind the texts before everything they’ve worked for is blown away.

The trailer shows us two different time periods in the lives of our leads. We meet them when they’re all happy and close to one another but after twenty years and a huge secret, they’ve all grown apart and lost touch with each other. Now, they’re forced to reunite and get to the bottom of the texts with the police hot on their trails. Will they succeed or will it all blow over? The trailer leaves us eager to see how it goes for them.

The first three episodes of Now & Then will be launched globally on Friday, May 20, 2022, while the next five episodes will be released as new episodes every Friday until the finale on June 24, 2022.

Where Can You Stream Now & Then?

Now & Then will be released exclusively for streaming on Apple TV+. If you don’t have Apple TV+, you can subscribe for the price of $4.99 a month with a seven-day free trial. You can also make an annual subscription, which costs $49.99.

More TV Shows Like Now & Then

Looking for more shows about a group of friends who are bonded together by a huge secret? Here are some you can check out before Now & Then hits your TV screen.

Pretty Little Liars (2010 - 2017) - You can’t talk about a group of close friends receiving anonymous text messages about their secrets without talking about Pretty Little Liars. The series is a mystery thriller show loosely based on a novel series of the same name written by Sara Shepard. The show was developed for TV by I. Marlene King and centers on five best friends whose friendship falls apart after their leader, Alison disappears. A year later, the separated friends are forced to reunite after they start receiving messages from someone named “A” who’s threatening to expose their deepest secrets. Like Now & Then, the show focuses on two timelines; the girls’ lives before the secrets that ruined their friendship and their lives after the disappearance of the leader. Pretty Little Liars stars Shay Mitchell, Sasha Pieterse, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Janel Parrish, and Troian Bellisario. The show ran for seven seasons, and you can stream every episode on HBO Max.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2021) - Like Now & Then, I Know What You Did Last Summer also includes a group of friends attending a party that ends with one of them dead. A year later, the friends are stalked by a mysterious killer who seems to know what happened that night. I Know What You Did Last Summer stars Madison Iseman, Brianne Tju, Brooke Bloom, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, and Ezekiel Goodman. The show is based on the 1973 novel of the same name by Lois Duncan. It contains eight episodes and the first four episodes were released on Amazon Prime Video on October 15, 2021, while subsequent episodes aired weekly till November 12, 2021. I Know What You Did Last Summer was canceled after one season, but you can stream all episodes of the show on Amazon Prime Video.

Who Killed Sara? (2021-Present) - Who Killed Sara? stars one of the main cast members of Now & Then, Manolo Cardona. The Spanish thriller series tells the story of Alex (Manolo Cardona) who was framed for his sister’s murder eighteen years ago and went to jail for it. Now, Alex is out and hellbent on getting revenge on the family he believes was responsible for his sister’s murder, the Lazcano family he was once close to. Like Now & Then, Who Killed Sara? shuffles between the past and the present, the lives of Alex and the Lazcano family before Sara’s murder, and their lives 18 years later. The show stars Manolo Cardona, Ximena Lamadrid, Alejandro Nones, Eugenio Siller, Carolina Miranda, and Eugenio Siller. Who Killed Sara? was created by José Ignacio Valenzuela and produced by Perro Azul. The first season was released on Netflix on 24 March 2021 while the second season was released on 19 May 2021, just two months after the first season. You can stream all seasons of Who Killed Sara? on Netflix.

