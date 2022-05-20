Many fans assumed that Revenge of the Sith would be the last we'd ever see of General Kenobi, but that didn't stop fans from constantly asking and wondering what he was doing in between the events of Episode III and Episode IV. Now, over fifteen years later, those questions will finally be answered in the six-part limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Finally, the mystery of Obi-Wan's story within that nineteen-year gap between III and IV will be revealed, with some familiar faces thrown into the mix.

It's safe to say that the once infamous Star Wars prequel trilogy has amassed quite a dedicated following for the last few years. Many no doubt remember the vitriolic reception that the films received upon release by many hardcore fans, but recently fans have pivoted and shown a great appreciation for the films' world, themes, and characters (also memes).

There are plenty of reasons for this somewhat revisionist history for The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith. Some say it's comparison bias after the mixed reception of the sequel trilogy, others say it's due to this era of Star Wars being expanded upon in the animated series. Whatever the case may be, even though the consensus seems to have changed, there are still critics who haven't fully warmed up to the prequels, but even the staunchest critics and the most devoted fans all seem to love one element of the trilogy: Ewan McGregor as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

McGregor's performance as the master and mentor of Anakin Skywalker has become the stuff of legend. Not only was he able to seamlessly adapt the mannerisms and speech patterns of the original trilogy's Kenobi actor Alec Guinness, but he also becomes the true heart and soul of the films, bringing a great deal of humanity to this character who once had a much smaller role in the original films. This is made apparent by the climactic scene in Revenge of the Sith where the Jedi is forced to defeat his former pupil, but the emotion and passion in McGregor's incredible performance make the scene feel more like a painful goodbye to a beloved friend.

Now not only will McGregor be returning to portray the beloved titular character, but he'll also be joined by his partner in crime Hayden Christensen as everyone's favorite asthmatic dark lord Darth Vader, as well as Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse returning as Owen and Beru Lars. Joining the veteran Star Wars actors are new faces including Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, and Sung Kang, though they'll be bringing to life a group well-known to hardcore fans as the nefarious Inquisitors, who will be making their live-action debut in the series.

The miniseries is arguably the most anticipated Star Wars project since The Force Awakens and the premiere is just around the corner, so here's everything you need to know before Obi-Wan Kenobi says "Hello there" once again.

Watch the Official Trailer of Obi-Wan Kenobi

With a series as highly anticipated as this, it will be nearly impossible for some people to resist watching the trailer. If you want to get a glimpse of what is to come but are afraid of spoilers, don't worry, as both of the trailers released keep details pretty vague. Essentially, all it reveals is Obi-Wan hiding out on Tatooine, a brief introduction to the Inquisitors, and an extremely teeny tiny tease of Lord Vader.

When and Where Is Obi-Wan Kenobi Streaming?

While it probably would have made a lot more sense to release the show on May the Fourth, Obi-Wan Kenobi's triumphant return is now here. The six-part series premiered with not one but two episodes on May 27, 2022, exclusively on Disney+, making it the third live-action Star Wars show to hit the magical streamer after The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Can You Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi Without Disney+?

To quote Darth Vader's final line in Revenge of the Sith, "Nooooooooooooooooo!".

The only way to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi is with a Disney+ subscription. If you're a huge Star Wars fan who loves the franchise and doesn't already have a Disney+ subscription, you should certainly look into its $7.99 a month price tag. The service is a one-stop shop for all things Star Wars, including every single movie, behind-the-scenes documentaries, all the live-action shows, the animated series, and even some non-canon Legends material.

When Do New Episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi Come Out?

All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi have been directed by Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian), with Stuart Beattie, Hossein Amini, Joby Harold, Hannah Friedman, and Andrew Stanton credited as writers. Here's the full episode schedule:

Episode 1 - May 27, 2022

Episode 2 - May 27, 2022

Episode 3 - June 1, 2022

Episode 4 - June 8, 2022

Episode 5 - June 15, 2022

Episode 6 - June 22, 2022

More Star Wars Shows You Can Watch on Disney+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020): By the time we see Obi-Wan and Anakin in Revenge of the Sith, they've clearly become seasoned veterans of a long war. Since Attack of the Clones only showed the beginning of that war, Star Wars: The Clone Wars fills in the gaps of what these characters were up to during that time, as well as other characters both new and old. Though it may have gotten off to a lukewarm start with the poorly received 2008 movie of the same name, the following seasons would cement the series as a fan favorite that would go on to influence the franchise as a whole to this day.

Star Wars: Rebels (2014-2018): Star Wars: The Clone Wars met an unceremonious end when it was first canceled in 2013, and though it eventually did get the ending it deserved with a final season that tied into Revenge of the Sith, there was still an animated void in the Star Wars universe. The solution came with Star Wars: Rebels, which served as both a new show with a unique cast of characters and a sequel series to The Clone Wars. Much like the previous show, fans weren't sure how to feel about Rebels at first, but over time it has amassed a dedicated fanbase. Plus, even though it takes place after the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the show introduces the fan-favorite Inquisitors and gives a few hints as to what Obi-Wan has been up to this whole time.

Star Wars: Clone Wars (2003-2005): No, what you just read is not a typo. Believe it or not, there are two separate series that tell the tales of the Clone Wars. Helmed by Genndy Tartakovsky, the creator of Samurai Jack and Primal, Star Wars: Clone Wars was technically the first animated show to bridge the gap between Episode II and Episode III. Though it may not be considered canon, the mesmerizing show is an underrated masterpiece that has standout moment after standout moment, with some phenomenal visual storytelling and some of the best action scenes the franchise has ever seen.

Upcoming 'Star Wars' Shows: Here's What's Coming Soon to Disney+

Read Next

