Can't get enough of those 'Old' memes? Here's where you can watch the movie.

If there's one thing we all know about M. Night Shyamalan movies by now, it's that you want to see them before all the best twists and turns get revealed. And his latest, the meme-inspiring body horror Old, looks like it's about as full of mystery, twists, and surprises as he's ever been. Per the official, rather ambiguous synopsis, the new thriller follows "a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day."

The film stars a heck of an ensemble as the rapidly aging family and their fellow nightmare beach-dwellers, including Gael García Bernal (Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Rufus Sewell (The Man in the High Castle), Ken Leung (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Jupiter Ascending), Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country), Aaron Pierre (Krypton), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Embeth Davidtz (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Emun Elliott (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Kathleen Chalfant (The Affair) and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit).

If you're wondering where you can watch Old right now, when to expect it on VOD, and which other Shyamalan movies are streaming, check out our handy guide below.

RELATED: M. Night Shyamalan on ‘Old’ and Why He Funds His Own Movies

Is Old Streaming Online?

Image via Universal Pictures

No. Universal Pictures released Old exclusively in theaters on July 23, 2021. It is not currently available on streaming.

Shyamalan's original thriller beat out some stiff franchise competition in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins and Space Jam: A New Legacy to become the #1 movie at the box office, delivering the first real box office upset since theaters reopened in 2021 with a $16.8 million opening weekend haul.

However, pretty much every major theatrical release eventually makes its way to streaming eventually these days, so can you expect to see Old on Netflix? Probably not. What about HBO Max? Most likely.

Until recently, Universal had a longstanding deal with HBO, last re-upped in 2013 to continue through 2022. That means that, like recent Universal horror releases Freaky and The Invisible Man, Old will probably make its way to HBO and HBO Max after the theatrical and home video release. Usually, they arrive about 9 months after the theatrical debut.

However, that won't be the case in the future. With the launch of Comcast's streaming service Peacock in 2020, Universal Pictures has made strides to ensure that all of its theatrical releases will make their initial streaming debut on their parent company's streaming service. In July 2021, Universal Pictures signed two major streaming deals. The first outlined that all of Universal Pictures' theatrical releases will first stream on Peacock for a four-month window, no later than four months after their theatrical premiere. Universal also signed a multi-year deal with Amazon to stream the studio’s movies on its Prime Video and IMDb TV.

Starting in 2022, Universal Pictures movies will stream on Peacock for four months before heading to Amazon for 10 months and then, returning to Peacock for a second four-month run.

RELATED: ‘Old’ Is M. Night Shyamalan in Overdrive | Review

Is Old Available to Rent or Buy on VOD?

Image via Universal Pictures

Not yet, but soon. How soon? Probably just a couple more weeks.

In 2020, Universal Pictures signed historical deals with AMC and Cinemark theater chains that shortened the theatrical exclusivity window. The AMC deal set a new window 17 days, essentially three weekends, before Universal can put their theatrical releases on Digital, and the Cinemark deal added an interesting box office performance caveat: films that open above $50 million will have at least 31 days of theatrical exclusivity.

That $16.8 million opening weekend was an impressive box office surprise, but well below the $50 opening cut-off. Universal can keep Old in theaters only at their discretion, but the tame opening box office suggests they'll likely make the film available on PVOD sooner than later, as they recently did with The Forever Purge, which arrived on Digital just 21 days after its theatrical release.

Is Old Still Playing in Theaters?

Image via Universal

Yes, Old is currently available to watch only in theaters.

The film opened in 3,355 theaters nationwide on July 23, and while that number will likely reduce as new theatrical debuts like The Green Knight and Jungle Cruise vie for available showtimes, Old should still be easy enough to find in cinemas. With the COVID Delta Variant sparking case surges nationwide, be sure to check your state's most recent safety guidelines before you buy your tickets.

M. Night Shyamalan Movies Streaming Right Now

Image via Paramount Pictures

If you're not keen to head to theaters at the moment, but you're still in the mood for a classic M. Night Shyamalan twist, here's an easy guide to all of Shyalaman's movies streaming right now - and where to watch them. Aside from Praying with Anger, Wide Awake, The Visit, and of course, Old, all of his films are currently available to stream across a variety of platforms.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Unbreakable (2000)

Signs (2002)

The Village (2004)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Lady in the Water (2006)

The Happening (2008)

The Last Airbender (2010)

After Earth (2013)

Split (2016)

Glass (2019)

Servant (2019-2021)

Shyamalan fans should also be sure to check out the AppleTV+ original series Servant, for which Shyamalan is an executive producer and directed the pilot episode. It's a heck of a nerve-wringing thriller series with some of the most chilling TV moments in recent memory. AppleTV+ currently has two seasons available to stream, with a third on the way.

KEEP READING: M. Night Shyamalan Movies Ranked, From His Unbreakable Heights to, Well, 'The Last Airbender'

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Green Knight’ Ending Explained: The Value of Honor Let’s delve into the conclusion of David Lowery’s adaptation of the Arthurian legend.

Read Next