Fans of Olivia Rodrigo are in for a treat! A documentary about the talented young singer-songwriter is coming out on March 25, 2022. Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 U (A SOUR Film) offers fans, and those just curious about Rodrigo’s creative process, a glimpse into Olivia Rodrigo’s life and thoughts. Those curious about how Rodrigo’s real life influences her songs may want to tune in to find out to what extent hits like “Deja Vu'' and “Brutal” are based on real feelings and experiences.

Image via Disney+

Watch the Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U Trailers

A teaser trailer came out on February 17, 2022. A full-length trailer for the movie was released on March 17, 2022, just in time for the release.

The trailer, scored to bits of Rodrigo’s biggest hits, emphasizes the film’s intimate nature, with much of the footage taking place inside a car as Rodrigo makes the drive to Los Angeles. The beautiful landscape of the American Southwest provides a backdrop for Rodrigo’s musings on the importance of music and how the past few years have changed her. The trailer also promises audiences new arrangements of some of Rodrigo’s most popular songs.

Where to Stream Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A SOUR Film)?

Driving Home 2 U debuts on Disney+ on March 25, 2022. It could be the perfect movie for young fans who want to learn more about Rodrigo’s music or who want to improve their own songwriting skills. Rodrigo’s catchy and well-written music looks likely to make this film an enjoyable experience for viewers of all ages.

What Is Driving Home 2 U About?

Image via Disney+

Driving Home 2 U focuses on Olivia Rodrigo explaining the process of writing SOUR, her debut album. It also features new live performances of songs from the album. In addition to interviews about the album, the film will also include footage from the making and recording of SOUR. The film is framed as a road trip, as Olivia talks about the album and life while making the drive from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles. Even by music industry standards, SOUR has an interesting backstory. On her official website, Rodrigo notes that it was on the last day before covid lockdowns started in the US that she first met with Dan Nigro, the producer who would go on to co-write the album. Rodrigo spent much of the early pandemic at home, writing and recording the songs that would eventually make up the album.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U?

Driving Home 2 U is an in-depth look at Olivia Rodrigo and her life and creative process when writing SOUR. 19-year-old Rodrigo has already been in show business for years now, having had roles in the Disney Channel show Bizzardvark and in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo’s first single, “Driver’s License”, co-written with Dan Nigro, debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also broke streaming records on Spotify. Her album, SOUR, debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Driving Home 2 U is directed by Stacey Lee. Lee co-directed the documentary Live Fast, Draw Yung, which won the best documentary short prize at the Tacoma Film Festival in 2015. Lee also directed Underplayed and One Fire Ignites Another.

More Films like Driving Home 2 U

Image via Disney+

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions​​​​​​: This Taylor Swift documentary was recorded in the summer of 2020 and has the artist, unable to tour due to the pandemic, giving a full performance of her album Folklore. Filmed in Taylor Swift’s living room, the documentary mixes intimate performances of the songs with Taylor and her co-producers explaining the meaning and history of each song on the album. Olivia Rodrigo has even named Taylor Swift as one of her biggest musical influences(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bOaPwQKfVk8). This documentary is a must-watch for fans of Swift and those who enjoy learning about songwriting. Folklore is streaming on Disney+. Fans looking for more Taylor Swift documentaries can check out Miss Americana, an intimate 2020 documentary about Taylor Swift’s growth as a performer and songwriter. It is currently streaming on Netflix. For those who prefer Taylor’s Reputation era, the Taylor Swift Reputation Tour concert film is also on Netflix.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special: Fans of Olivia Rodrigo and behind the scenes content may love this peek into the creation of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. This short special features cast interviews, a look at some of the songs in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and footage from the cast’s appearance at the D23 convention. Clocking in at only 23 minutes, this special isn’t the most in-depth look behind the scenes, but it is a quick and fun look at the High School Musical phenomenon, and we’re willing to bet on it being a good time for fans of the show. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special is streaming on Disney+.

Something’s Coming: West Side Story - A Special Edition of 2020: This behind the scenes documentary on the making of Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-Nominated West Side Story, features interviews with the cast and crew of the new film, as well as an exploration into the cultural context and cultural importance of West Side Story. Something’s Coming: West Side Story is streaming on Disney+.

Song Exploder: How Music Gets Made: Those interested in the songwriting and producing process have to check out this Netflix series. Each episode delves deeply into the creation of one song. Whether you’re interested in how Lin Manuel Miranda wrote the song “Wait For It” for the musical Hamilton, or more interested in how Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails wrote “Hurt”, this documentary series has something for fans of every music genre. Song Exploder is eight episodes and is streaming on Netflix.

Gaga: Five Foot Two: This 2017 documentary gives a quiet, behind-the-scenes look at an artist best known for her dramatic costumes and fondness for spectacle. Lady Gaga opens up about the pressures of stardom and her private health struggles while also preparing to drop a new album and perform in the Superbowl Halftime Show. Gaga: Five Foot Two is streaming on Netflix.

