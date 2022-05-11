An all-new World War II drama, Operation Mincemeat is a fictional retelling of the real-life events surrounding MI5’s Operation Mincemeat, where the Allied armies deceived the Germans to keep their attack on Sicily a secret. The operation was an extraordinary one, something that was never done before. Based on the eponymous book by British author, historian, and columnist, Ben Macintyre, the plot of Operation Mincemeat follows the events that led to the original war operation conducted in 1943.

The Allies are about to attack Sicily to break Hitler’s control over occupied Europe. But the Nazis have somehow found that out. And so, two British Intelligence officers create a ruse to make the Nazis believe that they have dropped the plans to attack Sicily and are heading to Greece instead. Directed by Academy Award-winning director, John Madden (Shakespeare in Love), Operation Mincemeat stars an ensemble cast, including Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, Kelly Macdonald, Penelope Wilton, Johnny Flynn, Simon Russell Beale, Mark Gatiss, and Jason Isaacs, among many others. Here’s a handy guide with all the information on how to watch Operation Mincemeat, and when and where it'll be available on streaming.

Image via Netflix

Related:'The Staircase' Trailer Reveals Toni Collette and Colin Firth in the Infamous Roles of Kathleen and Michael Peterson

Is Operation Mincemeat Streaming Online?

Image via Netflix

Yes, it is! Operation Mincemeat is available only for streaming on Netflix starting from May 11, 2022. However, if you were planning on watching this film in theaters, we have some bad news for you.

Is Operation Mincemeat in Movie Theaters?

Yes, Operation Mincemeat is getting a limited theatrical release in the US and the movie opened on May 6, 2022. So check with your local theater to find out if the movie is playing on a screen near you.

Operation Mincemeat had its world premiere at the British Film Festival in 2021 and was released across theaters in the United Kingdom on April 15, 2021.

Can You Stream Operation Mincemeat Without Netflix?

Since Netflix is the exclusive distributor of Operation Mincemeat in the United States, the war drama film is only available for streaming on this particular network. So no, you can't watch it without a subscription.

The streaming service has a choice of three plans: Basic, Standard, or Premium. The plans start at $9.99 per month and go up to $19.99 per month. With all Netflix plans, you can watch unlimited movies, and TV shows, and also play games (that one's only on the mobile app).

Related:Martin Scorsese Shares an Incomplete List of Favorite British Films with Edgar Wright

Watch the Operation Mincemeat Trailer

The official trailer, released by Netflix in April 2022, shows that Operation Mincemeat looks like a gripping story, to say the least. The almost three-minute video runs you through scenes with narration from different characters about the operation, what MI5 plans to do, and how officers Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen) and naval intelligence officer Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) carry out the plan.

You could even say from the trailer that this war movie has all the elements of a spy thriller, sans your quintessential, suit-clad, globe-trotting “spy”. That’s the surprise element hidden within the trailer. Besides being a fictional narrative of MI5’s WWII operation, the plot is also likely to serve as something of an origin story for James Bond, which isn’t hard to deduce when you see Ian Fleming (played by Johnny Flynn) typing away his first “spy story”.

What Is Operation Mincemeat About?

A war drama thriller, Operation Mincemeat is essentially about the real Operation Mincemeat conducted by MI5 and other Allied Forces during World War II. In 1943, the Allies planned an attack on Sicily, with the aim of minimizing Hitler’s hold on Europe. But the German troops had already anticipated that. So, a plan was hatched where they could deceive the Germans. The plan was to plant a dead body and make it look like an army officer died and floated across the ocean carrying confidential documents revealing that Greece is the target and not Sicily.

Meanwhile, in reality, the Allies charge onto Sicily hoping to outwit the German troops. The military operation was based on the Trout Memo, developed in 1939, which lays down various deception techniques and how the enemy can be trapped like trout fishing. The memo was issued by Admiral John Godfrey of the British Navy (played by Jason Isaacs) and penned by his assistant, Ian Fleming.

Related:The 66 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

More War Dramas You Can Watch on Netflix

Image via Netflix

Netflix has quite an interesting list of war movies, particularly those that revolve around spies and secret missions during World War II. Before or after Operation Mincemeat, check out these similar movies to complete your watchlist!

The Resistance Banker: Directed by Joram Lürsen, this Dutch World War II period drama is based on the real events in the life of banker Walraven van Hall, who created a system to finance the Dutch resistance during the war. The movie’s plot follows Walraven van Hall in Nazi-occupied Netherlands, where he comes in contact with the resistance group and plans to help them. With the help of his brother, Gijs, Walraven hatches a dangerous plan to take out large amounts of loans to finance the resistance. But it’s only a matter of time before he gets caught.

Munich: The Edge of War: Based on the 2017 international bestseller Munich by Robert Harris, this British/German period drama thriller movie follows two diplomats, one British and one German, who were friends but now work for opposing governments. Each of them tries to unravel a Nazi conspiracy that would affect the course of World War II. Directed by Christian Schwochow, the film stars Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, and Jannis Niewöhner in leading roles.

The Coldest Game: This spy drama is not set during WWII or is even about the war itself, but rather the Cold War. Set in 1962 Warsaw, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, Joshua Mansky, an American math whiz and former chess champion, plays against a Soviet chess star. But behind an international game is dark and deadly espionage carried out by Mansky on behalf of his country. The English-language Polish spy film stars Bill Pullman, Lotte Verbeek, James Bloor, and Robert Więckiewicz in the main roles.

The Best War Movies on Netflix Right Now

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Maddie P (43 Articles Published) Maddie is a freelance Resource Writer at Collider. She is also a content marketing consultant and works with lifestyle brands. When not working, Maddie is often found baking, improvising on recipes, and managing her newfound Instagram store. More From Maddie P

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe