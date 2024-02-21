In the early 2000s, it was hard to find an actress as exciting as Hilary Swank. Having burst onto the scene with the true crime drama Boys Don’t Cry, in which she played Brandon Teena, a young transgender man in the Midwest who became the victim of a sadistic murder, she continued to shine and even won a second Academy Award for her role in the critically acclaimed Clint Eastwood film, Million Dollar Baby, where she betrayed a determined, down-on-her-luck female boxer. This year, Swank is back with an inspirational story of the heroism of everyday people.

In Ordinary Angels, Swank plays Sharon Stevens, a struggling hairdresser who becomes inspired when she meets Ed Schmitt, a widowed father providing for his two daughters. Though their friendship brings joy and hope to both of them, this is threatened when his youngest daughter falls ill and has to wait desperately for a liver transplant. Inspired by a true story of heroism during a 1994 Louisville snowstorm, Stevens finds a way to unite the community and save a child. From Jon Gunn, the director of films like Do You Believe and the upcoming drama The Unbreakable Boy, this movie will surely bring joy. For anybody who can’t wait to see this unbelievable true story, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new drama.

After changes to its initial release date, Ordinary Angels will officially release on February 23, 2024. Previously meant to be released on October 13th, the film’s premiere was delayed to avoid competition with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Ordinary Angels will enjoy a theatrical release as true of all Lionsgate Releases. Other films it will compete against on its opening weekend include Ethan Coen’s Drive Away Dolls and the Academy Award-nominated foreign language film Io Capitano.

Will Ordinary Angels Be Available on Stream, DVD, or Blu-ray?

Lionsgate recently signed a deal with The Roku Channel and Peacock which will give the streamers the right to show their films after their theatrical run. However, it is unknown when Ordinary Angels will be available on the service.

Since Ordinary Angels is being released theatrically rather than on a streaming platform, it will likely also enjoy a DVD and Blu-ray release. For now, there is no information about when Lionsgate will release the DVD, but those details will likely be shared a few weeks after its theatrical release. However, looking back on another Lionsgate release, The Exp4ndables, which was released on DVD and Blu-ray on November 21, 2023, 60 days after its theatrical release, Ordinary Angels will probably receive a physical copy in early January.

Watch the Ordinary Angels Trailer

A trailer for Ordinary Angels was released on May 1. When we meet Sharon Stevens, she is at her lowest. An alcoholic struggling to find a reason to live, she comes across a story of a widowed father struggling to raise two young girls. Immediately energized, she inserts herself into his family and is welcomed with open arms. As someone who can’t take no for an answer, she helps organize their finances and fight to have their hospital bills erased. Everything seems to be going according to plan when suddenly and tragically, the youngest child, Michelle, is taken ill with a life-threatening disease. Michelle’s only hope is to board a flight during a snowstorm and receive immediate attention. Can Sharon rally the town together to help, or will this family have to fight this battle alone?

