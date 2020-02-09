Here’s How to Watch the Oscars 2020, from TV to Livestreaming & Beyond

The biggest night of the awards season is upon us: Oscars 2020 is happening tonight, Sunday, February 9. This year’s ceremony is once again going host-less, opting for a deep pool of celebs you know and love to both present awards and add some color to the evening. Additionally, singers including Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, and Billie Eilish will be performing throughout the night.

One of the biggest Oscar races of the year has been in the Best Picture category, where it feels like every nominee is neck-and-neck with one another. This year’s Best Picture nominees are Joker, Parasite, 1917, Little Women, Jojo Rabbit, Ford v Ferrari, Marriage Story, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Across the guild-focused award shows in the weeks leading up to the Oscars, Parasite, 1917, and Jojo Rabbit have earned top honors. Additionally, likely Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress winners have emerged as Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt, and Laura Dern have all won awards in these respective categories at major shows including the BAFTAs and Golden Globes. Of course there is always room for an upset but if you feel like placing a bet ahead of tonight, this foursome would be a solid one.

Red carpet pre-show coverage at the Oscars starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. You will be able to watch red carpet coverage on ABC, the livestream on ABC.com, on the ABC app, on on The Academy’s Twitter. If you do plan to watch via livestream or through the app, make sure you have your cable subscription login information. E! News will also be doing their own Oscars red carpet coverage, E! Live From the Red Carpet, which you can watch on TV on E! beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT.

Keep reading for our complete guide on how to watch the 2020 Oscars.

How to Watch the Oscars 2020 on TV

You’ll only be able to watch this year’s Oscars on ABC. Make sure you’re all set up by turning to ABC ahead of the Oscars’ start time, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to Watch the Oscars 2020 Livestream

No TV in sight? You can watch a livestream of the 2020 Oscars if you don’t have a TV but still have a cable subscription to the channel. Head over to ABC.com and use your subscription login info to watch the show beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Additionally, if you have subscriptions to YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, or Fubo TV, you can access ABC there to watch the big show. Tip: If you don’t have a subscription, many of these services offer a trial period you can sign up for tonight and cancel later for worry-free viewing.

How to Watch the Oscars 2020 on an App

If you want to tune in via an app, there’s plenty of options. You can log in to the ABC app with the proper login credentials and watch there. Or, you can access ABC through Roku, Apple TV, and Android devices to watch the big show. A weird quirk to be mindful of: If you do opt for the latter, you will only be able to view the stream if you live in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, or San Francisco.

The 2020 Oscars will air on ABC on Sunday, February 9 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. For more, refresh your memory on this year’s Oscar nominees and our best bets on who will win.