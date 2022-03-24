When you see Taika Waititi credited on a project, you know you are in for a wild ride. Waititi's latest show Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the life of real pirate Stede Bonnet. Waititi also plays a major role in the show, alongside lead actor Rhys Darby. It's a crazy, fun story with all the ingredients of a great comedy so without further ado, here's how you can watch Our Flag Means Death.

Image via HBO Max

Watch the Our Flag Means Death Trailer

This unique pirate story is probably not what you expected when you thought about pirates. As the trailers show, this show is very much a comedy but with some series elements. Stede Bonnet starts the show as an aristocrat running from his life to become a pirate. We see Rhys Darby start to portray the pampered pirate in this short two-minute and twenty-eight-second trailer.

Our Flag Means Death was released on HBO Max on March 3, 2022. The last two episodes will be released on March 24. This will mark the end of the first season and its release in the United States.

Where Can I Watch Our Flag Means Death in the United States?

This new series is streaming on HBO Max and is one of HBO’s original series.

Where Can I Watch Our Flag Means Death Outside the United States?

Unfortunately, as HBO Max has not yet been released outside the United States there is no easy answer for this question. There are some services worldwide that offer partial coverage of the HBO Max library. In the United Kingdom, the streaming service Sky has access to some HBO Max content with a slight delay. In Australia, the streaming service Binge will have access to the series, so you can watch it there.

Meet the Creators of Our Flag Means Death

If the trailer didn’t make you laugh enough, for a second look, HBO Max also decided to release some footage of the creators speaking about their inspiration. While this snippet will give you more details, the group details how they wanted to tell the pirate story from a different perspective. Pirates also had romance, and we even get some glimpses into the everyday life of piracy. If you were expecting Pirates of the Caribbean, this series may not be for you. If you want something new that is as likely to make you laugh and maybe just tear up, this series may enthrall you.

Who Are the Main Cast Members of Our Flag Means Death?

Although we have covered some of the big names appearing in Our Flag Means Death, Rhys Darby, and Taika Waititi are not the only familiar faces. For those familiar with the later seasons of Game of Thrones, you may recognize Joel Fry as Frenchie and Kristain Nairn as Wee John Feeney. A few other series regulars are Timewasters veteran Samson Kayo, newcomer Nathan Foad, and Captain Marvel’s Matthew Maher.

Many of the cast members have worked together on previous projects, and from all reports, the series' cast has gotten together well. In fact, one report said, "They are like an old married couple in certain ways. If a scene isn't quite working, Taika will be able to grumble about Rhys, and vice versa, in the way that only friends can. And then when it is popping, they know how to get the best out of each other. There's a generosity and a real sweetness between them that you wouldn't get if you weren't using those two friends."

This kind of teamwork from some of the cast members bodes well for the motley crew and gives me high hopes for the series finale.

What Is the Official Plot Summary of Our Flag Means Death?

Image via HBO Max

The official plot summary for Our Flag Means Death is as follows:

"After trading in his comfortable life for one of a buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of a pirate ship but struggles to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew. Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Taika Waititi."

The plot summary really says it all. This story is even (very loosely) based on a true story, with appearances with real-life legend pirates such as Blackbeard. This is not your average pirate saga, and it's sure to keep you on your toes.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death?

As of right now, that is hard to say. HBO Max has not released any statistics related to the series, so it is hard to judge the probability of a second season. It has some good critic reviews and even has some self-reflective elements mixed in with its humor. Hopefully, the pirates can steal enough of the audience’s heart to warrant another mischievously good season.

How Are the Reviews of Our Flag Means Death?

So far? Amazing. Collider's own Carly Lane has called the show's first season "A Raucously Funny, Surprisingly Moving Maiden Voyage". Here's an excerpt from the review:

After a swath of serious pirate dramas and period pieces, Our Flag Means Death breathes salt-fresh air into the genre, with an unexpected approach to tackling the story of an aimless drifter who finds renewed purpose and expanded freedom by embracing a long-harbored dream. In fact, there's a lot about the series that almost flies in the face of everything we tend to affiliate with pirates themselves but makes total and complete sense as it plays out on-screen. That's not to say that there isn't drama, that the stakes themselves aren't high, or that even death carries little weight, because the life of a pirate is a dangerous business. But ultimately, Our Flag Means Death is a show that exists in the same place as the sea itself: sometimes calm, sometimes raging, but never lacking in depth and surprises.

