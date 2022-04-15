The search for gold is very much alive as the western boom continues. Yellowstone and 1883 fans beware, there’s a new ranch with a weathered cowboy in town and things are about to get weird. There’s no place like Wyoming, and as the Amazon Prime Video Original series Outer Range rises on the not-so-distant horizon, the Josh Brolin-led neo-western sci-fi thriller promises to be a wild ride.

The series has already been compared to other westerns, with many calling out the similarities between it and the mega-successful western Yellowstone on Paramount+, but Outer Range promises to be a beast of its own. While it seems there’s no ground the characters in Yellowstone won’t cross whether it be kidnapping priests to officiate weddings or initiating ranchers by branding their chests, it has yet to veer into the supernatural territory. Outer Range appears to be a classic family drama wrapped into a western at the beginning, but the series will unfold in a way much more like a The Twilight Zone or Lost episode where the things in this world are not what they appear to be.

Outer Range is created and written by playwright Brian Watkins and notably produced by Brad Pitt via his production company Plan B alongside the company’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. In addition to starring in the series, Brolin co-executive produces with Amy Seimetz, Robin Sweet, Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Tony Krantz, and Lawrence Trilling.

The mythical story of cowboys versus aliens is a tale as old as time, and the upcoming series is breathing new life into the beloved subgenre of westerns where supernatural entities live. From the many investigations into the infamous New Mexico, Roswell UFO sighting to blockbuster movies like Cowboys vs Aliens, pop culture may never get its fill of the supernatural western and its exploration of the unknown amongst canyons and cacti. A massive undertaking with dangerous landscapes, tense family drama, and inexplicable dark forces taking over ranches, let’s go over how to watch Outer Range.

When and Where to Stream Outer Range

Outer Range premieres on Amazon Prime Video Friday, April 15, 2022. Two episodes will then be released weekly on Fridays up through its Season 1 finale on May 6. The series is exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Outer Range Episode Guide

The season will contain eight episodes, and each will be an hour long. There has been no indication that Outer Range will be a limited series, and both the star of the series Brolin and series creator Brian Watkins have suggested that there’s much more ground to cover if it’s renewed for a Season 2. Here are all the details of the Outer Range Season 1 episodes:

Episode 1: “The Void”- Friday, April 15

Episode 2: “The Land”- Friday, April 15

Episode 3: “The Time”- Friday, April 22

Episode 4: “The Loss”- Friday, April 22

Episode 5: “The Soil”- Friday, April 29

Episode 6: “The Family”- Friday, April 29

Episode 7: “The Unknown”- Friday, May 6

Episode 8: “The West”- Friday, May 6

What Is Outer Range About?

Set in Wyoming, Outer Range follows the Abbott family at a crucial time in their lives when reality as they know is changed for good. The Abbotts own a large ranch in the beautiful state, and the head of the family, Royal Abbott (Brolin) has entered an existential crisis amidst taking care of his family and property.

While the Abbotts clash with various families in the town, the strange arrival of a nomad named Autumn (Imogen Poots) brings about supernatural occurrences. After drawing the same symbol obsessively in her notebook prior to her arrival, she reveals to the family that the symbol is all over their ranch. While they contend with the strange newcomer, the Abbotts must also fight to keep control over their land as they compete with the sinister Tillerson family, the neighboring ranch owners. And to make matters even more confounding, Royal Abbott (Brolin) stumbles upon a large black void at the edge of their property that inexplicably appears one day.

Who Are the Cast and Characters of Outer Range?

As with most westerns that take place on massive ranches that are home to mansions and bunkhouses, Outer Range has got a big cast. From the Abbott family and law enforcement to the local townies who fill out arenas at rodeos, here’s a breakdown of the cast and who’s playing who:

The Abbott family consists of Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, Lili Taylor as Royal's wife Cecilia Abbott, and Tom Pelphrey and Lewis Pullam as their children Perry Abbott and Rhett Abbott, and Olive Abercrombie as Perry's daughter Amy Abbott. Their rivals, the Tillerson family, are played by Will Patton as Wayne Tillerson, Noah Reid as Billy Tillerson, Matt Lauria as Trever Tillerson, and Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson.

Other main cast members appearing in the series include Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sherriff Joy, Morningstar Angeline as Martha Hawke, and Matthew Maher as Deputy Matt. And as mentioned above, Imogen Poots stars as Autumn, the stranger who comes to town and turns the Abbotts' world upside-down.

Watch the Outer Range Trailers

The Abbott family is very much at the center of the series, and they're forced to deal with not only their relationships with one another but also the strange arrival of a large black hole on the ranch’s property. Two full-length trailers have been released for Outer Range ahead of its April 15 premiere, and both are steeped in mystery:

The first teaser trailer finds the Abbotts sitting down for a family dinner and being led in prayer by Royal. Talking about an incurable void that he feels inside himself, Royal then stumbles upon a large dark hole the size of a football field on the outskirts of his property by the Wyoming wilderness. There’s a sense of wonder and curiosity to the series as it insinuates there’s more to the world than meets the eye, and Brolin’s character is desperate to uncover that mystery and fill the void within himself.

The second full-length trailer for Outer Range presents a clearer picture of what’s in store in the episodes to come, and it's all tied up with the arrival of a mysterious woman, Autumn (Poots). Claiming to have drawn the same mysterious symbol for years prior to her arrival at the ranch, she’s discovered the same symbol all over the Abbotts' land and asks to camp on their property. This kickstarts a chain of events including the emergence of the mysterious black hole, and Royal becomes increasingly wary of Autumn’s presence as she stirs up trouble.

As this is a western first and foremost, all-consuming black holes are not the only things the Abbotts have to worry about. They also struggle to keep control over their large ranch, as there are others in town who’d like nothing more than to steal it. At the top of that list are the Abbotts competition, the Tillersons. Owner of the neighboring ranch and played with menace by Will Patton, the family patriarch Wayne Tillerson and his three sons wreak havoc as they plot to take over the Abbotts' land in the full-length trailer.

The first few glimpses into the series hint that an exploration of the unknown is upon us, and it’ll take us farther than any horse can run. So, with Outer Range gathering speed, it’s time to get ready for cowboys….and possibly aliens. Hold onto your hats!

