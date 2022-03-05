Epic romance series Outlander has a new season coming out this month and fans couldn’t be more excited to watch what’s next for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), along with the rest of the lead characters. The main couple warmed hearts for years since the show premiered in 2014, instantly becoming a hit amongst historical fiction audiences. Based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, Outlander is centered on British World War II nurse Claire Beauchamp, who is accidentally transported to Scotland in 1743 amidst the Jacobite revolution. As she tries to fit into that period, she falls for warrior Jamie Fraser (despite being married to Frank Randall before the time travel) and uses her knowledge of history to help him lead the Jacobites to victory despite the tragic outcome that awaits them.

Although much has happened since this initial plotline, Season 6 promises even more twist and turns as Claire recovers from the traumatic experience that she faced in Season 5’s finale. To get you prepped for the series’ upcoming chapter, here is a breakdown of which streaming services you can use to watch Outlander.

Where Is Outlander Available to Stream?

Image via Starz

The show is available in the US through Netflix and Starz. If you have a Hulu subscription, you can add Starz to the monthly plan by paying an extra $5.99 fee. You can also watch Outlander on Amazon Prime if you're in the UK or add Starz to your subscription for $8.99.

Due to exclusivity rights, only the first four seasons are available to stream on Netflix in the US. However, that doesn’t mean that Seasons 1-5 aren’t available in other parts of the globe. France, Italy, and Canada are some of the countries that already have Season 5 on their catalog through Netflix. Since Starz is the streaming service with the rights to the show, you can watch Season 5 in the US through this platform.

How Many Episodes Are in Each Season of Outlander?

If you haven’t watched Outlander yet, or haven’t finished watching the show, every season usually has 13 episodes except for Season 1 and Season 5. Season 1 has a total of 16 episodes and Season 5 has a total of 12 episodes. The general episode length is of about 57 minutes to 1 hour.

When Is the Premiere of Outlander Season 6?

Image via Starz

As mentioned before, Outlander Season 6 is coming out soon. The first episode of the new season will arrive at the Starz platform in the US at 9:00 pm on March 6th, 2022. For UK audiences, the show will likely land on Prime Video at about 2 am on the following day. From then on, episodes will be out and about on Sundays or Mondays on a weekly basis.

Since there are some countries in which Outlander is considered a Netflix Original, the Season 6 episodes will be rolling out on a weekly basis 24-hours after the US release.

Here are the countries that can access Season 6 through Netflix every week:

Belgium

France

India

Malaysia

Japan

Hong Kong

Poland

Watch the Official Outlander Season 6 Trailer:

When Is the Outlander Season 6 Finale Coming Out?

Unlike the previous seasons, Outlander’s latest one will have 8 episodes in total. The plot will be predominantly based on Diana Gabaldon’s sixth novel from the book series entitled “A Breath of Snow and Ashes”. Due to Covid complications on set, the series had to shorten the number of episodes for Season 6. The final episode is set to come out on April 25th.

Will There Be More Seasons of Outlander?

Image via STARZ

If you are worried that after Season 6 is over there won’t be any more episodes to come, fear not! Although there were fewer episodes this time around, Outlander has been officially renewed for Season 7. The next season will focus on the seventh novel from the book series entitled “An Echo in the Bone.” It will consist of 12 episodes with the main cast expected to return.

Here is what former Starz President of Original Programming Christina Davis said to The Hollywood Reporter about how the period drama fits the #TakeTheLead incentive, an initiative to further promote diverse voices and allow women to take the lead in and out of the camera.

“The hit series Outlander embodies everything about our initiative including a powerful female lead character and an amazing team of storytellers. We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season.”

Is There an Outlander Spinoff?

Image via Starz

Not only was the show renewed for Season 7 even before Season 6’s filming wrapped, but there is an additional source of excitement for die-hard fans. According to Variety, Starz has begun developing an Outlander prequel series. Although further details about the plot haven’t been revealed, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts will lead the new project as a writer and as a producer. The show’s creator, Ronald D. Moore, will be an executive producer in the prequel alongside Maril Davis. Sony Pictures Television will be studio backing up the project, just like the original series.

Despite the lack of confirmation on the overall storyline of the Outlander prequel, it could be possible that just like the books inspired the show, Diana Gabaldon’s prequel books could be the inspiration behind the spinoff. In 2013, the author released Virgins as part of the Dangerous Woman anthology series, which is centered on the young Jamie Fraser and Ian Murray during the 1740s. Gabaldon also revealed that she is planning to write a prequel focused on Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. Here is the quote that the author shared on her Facebook account:

"Ellen MacKenzie, eldest of the children of Jacob Ruadh MacKenzie, chief of Clan MacKenzie—well, the late chief, if only by moments, but she’d think about that later—grabbed Ailidh Watt from behind and dragged her out of sight, clapping a hand over her slobbering mouth to stifle her cries."

The Best Period Dramas and Historical Shows on Netflix Right Now The best television shows for when you need a good escape.

