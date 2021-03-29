The panels for this year's PaleyFest will be open to public access starting tomorrow, March 30, and all you need to follow the television festival is a good internet connection. PaleyFest always features great panels with teams from some of the best television currently on the air and throughout television history, and for the next few days, that content will be available to everyone.

From March 30 to April 1, new panels from PaleyFest 2021 will be released every day at 10 am ET/ 7 am PT. Each day, you’ll be able to watch a new set of panels at Yahoo Entertainment's dedicated channel for the festival. The 2021’s edition of the PaleyFest brings panels from shows such as The Queen’s Gambit and Lovecraft Country, as well as Six Feet Under, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Here's the entire lineup and who will be attending PaleyFest 2021:

The Queen’s Gambit (Release on Tuesday, March 30, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT): Anya Taylor-Joy (Beth Harmon), Marielle Heller (Alma Wheatley), Moses Ingram (Jolene), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Benny Watts), Harry Melling (Harry Beltik), Bill Camp (Mr. Schaibel), and executive producer William Horberg . Moderated by Stacey Wilson Hunt .

(Beth Harmon), (Alma Wheatley), (Jolene), (Benny Watts), (Harry Beltik), (Mr. Schaibel), and executive producer . Moderated by . What We Do in the Shadows (Release on Tuesday, March 30, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT): Executive producers Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson , Kayvan Novak , (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo Cravensworth), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo de la Cruz), and Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson). Moderated by director Kyle Newacheck .

Executive producers and , , (Nandor), (Laszlo Cravensworth), (Nadja), (Guillermo de la Cruz), and (Colin Robinson). Moderated by director . Six Feet Under 20th Anniversary Reunion (Release on Tuesday, March 30, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT): Creator and executive producer Alan Ball , executive producers Robert Greenblatt , David Janollari and Alan Poul , Peter Krause (Nate Fisher), Michael C. Hall (David Fisher), Lauren Ambrose (Claire Fisher), Frances Conroy (Ruth Fisher), Freddy Rodriguez (Federico ‘Rico’ Diaz), and Rachel Griffiths (Brenda Chenowith). Moderated by Lynette Rice .

Creator and executive producer , executive producers , and , (Nate Fisher), (David Fisher), (Claire Fisher), (Ruth Fisher), (Federico ‘Rico’ Diaz), and (Brenda Chenowith). Moderated by . Big Sky (Release on Tuesday, March 30, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT): Kathryn Winnick (Jenny Hoyt), Kylie Bunbury (Cassie Dewell), John Carroll Lynch (Rick Legarski), Jesse James Keitel (Jerrie Kennedy), Brian Geraghty (Ronald Pergman), Natalie Alyn Lind (Danielle Sullivan), Jade Pettyjohn (Grace Sullivan), Valerie Mahaffey (Helen Pergman), Brooke Smith (Merrilee Legarski), and executive producers Ross Fineman and Matthew Gross . Moderated by Maureen Lee Lenker .

(Jenny Hoyt), (Cassie Dewell), (Rick Legarski), (Jerrie Kennedy), (Ronald Pergman), (Danielle Sullivan), (Grace Sullivan), (Helen Pergman), (Merrilee Legarski), and executive producers and . Moderated by . Lovecraft Country (Release on Wednesday, March 31, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT): Creator & executive producer Misha Green , Jurnee Smollett (Letitia ‘Leti’ Lewis), Michael Kenneth Williams (Montrose Freeman), Wunmi Mosaku (Ruby Baptiste), Aunjanue Ellis (Hippolyta Freeman), Jaime Chung (Ji-Ah), and Abbey Lee (Christina Braithwhite). Moderated by Dominic Patten .

Creator & executive producer , (Letitia ‘Leti’ Lewis), (Montrose Freeman), (Ruby Baptiste), (Hippolyta Freeman), (Ji-Ah), and (Christina Braithwhite). Moderated by . The Late Late Show with James Corden (Release on Wednesday 3/31, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT): Host and executive producer James Corden , and executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe . Moderated by Andrew Rannells .

Host and executive producer , and executive producers and . Moderated by . The Good Doctor (Release on Wednesday, March 31, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT): Star and executive producer Freddie Highmore (Dr. Shaun Murphy), Antonia Thomas (Dr. Claire Browne), Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick), Hill Harper (Dr. Andrews), Paige Spara (Lea), and executive producers and showrunners David Shore and Erin Gunn . Moderated by Chancellor Agard .

Star and executive producer (Dr. Shaun Murphy), (Dr. Claire Browne), (Dr. Morgan Reznick), (Dr. Andrews), (Lea), and executive producers and showrunners and . Moderated by . Evil (Release on Thursday, April 1, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT): Mike Colter (David Acosta), Michael Emerson (Leland Townsend), Kurt Fuller (Dr. Boggs), Katja Herbers (Kristen Bouchard), Christine Lahti (Sheryl Luria), Aasif Mandvi (Ben Shakir), co-creator, showrunner and executive producers Robert King and Michelle King . Moderated by Whoopi Goldberg .

Mike Colter (David Acosta), (Leland Townsend), (Dr. Boggs), (Kristen Bouchard), (Sheryl Luria), (Ben Shakir), co-creator, showrunner and executive producers and . Moderated by . Ted Lasso (Release on Thursday, April 1, 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT): Creator and executive-producer Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Jeremy Swift (Higgins), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard, also executive producer), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent, also a writer), Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), and co-creator Bill Lawrence. Moderated by Patton Oswalt.

