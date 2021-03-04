Another day, another streaming service. In truth, Paramount+ may be one of the last new streaming services to launch in awhile as it marks the final major studio to implement a new or rebrand in the streaming world following Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock. But many may be wondering, what is Paramount+? How much does it cost? How do I watch it? And what’s even on it? That’s where we come in.

Here’s everything you need to know about Paramount+.

What Is Paramount+?

Paramount+ is the “new” streaming service from ViacomCBS. We put “new” in quotations Paramount+ is essentially CBS All Access with new packaging. ViacomCBS was interested in rebranding CBS All Access with a new name and new content to attract subscribers, which is how Paramount+ was born. This is the rebranded version of that previous streaming service, with a new coat of paint, some new exclusives, and additional library content in addition to everything you previously watched on CBS All Access.

How Much Is Paramount+?

Paramount+ will eventually have two pricing tiers available in the U.S., but right now there’s only one. The premium tier costs $9.99 a month and includes the full archive of live sports, news programming, and entertainment programming. This includes Paramount+ originals/exclusives like The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie: Sponge on the Run as well as the full library of movies and shows, CBS’ live linear feed and commercial-free on demand viewing of CBS content, with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision, mobile downloads, and cross-platform dynamic play functionality.

In June, Paramount+ will launch an ad-supported tier for $4.99 a month which includes Paramount+ originals, library titles, news, sports, and the full library of CBS content – albeit with ads.

For those on the $5.99 CBS All Access plan, they will be grandfathered in in June and will continue paying that price for ad-supported Paramount+, but starting in June the $5.99/month price will no longer be available as an option.

How to Watch Paramount+

Paramount+ is available to watch online at ParamountPlus.com, via the Paramount+ app on iOS and Android, and across a wide number of platforms including smart TVs, connected-TV devices, online, mobile, gaming consoles, and leading OTT providers. If you already have the CBS All Access app, that download should make the automatic update at launch, but you may need to log in again using your existing username and password. And good news! Unlike some previous staggered streamer debuts, Paramount+ will be available to watch on Roku, Apple TV+, Chromecast, and Fire TV right away.

ViacomCBS will bring Paramount+ to international markets with initial debuts in 18 Latin American countries and Canada today; the Nordics on March 25, 2021; and Australia with a rebrand and expansion of 10 All Access later this year.

What’s on Paramount+?

The main originals available on Paramount+ on launch day are the feature film sequel The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, the prequel series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, the reunion special The Real World Homecoming: New York, and the new form of 6- Minutes called 60 Minutes+.

As for library content, well you have a wealth of CBS and CBS All Access programming to choose from – including new Star Trek shows like Star Trek: Discovery — as well as feature films like titles from the Hunger Games, Indiana Jones, and James Bond franchises and recent Paramount hits like Sonic the Hedgehog, Bumblebee, and Rocketman.

And the biggie: select new Paramount Pictures releases like Mission: Impossible 7 and A Quiet Place Part II will be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after they hit theaters, while other titles like Top Gun: Maverick and Transformers 7 will be exclusively streaming on Paramount+ after their theatrical run has been completed.

Other original series set to debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the future include the live-action Halo TV show (which was previously at Showtime), the Yellowstone prequel Y:1883 and spinoff 6666, a limited series about the making of The Godfather, the Christopher Pike-centric Star Trek series Strange New Worlds, a Criminal Minds revival series, new Avatar: The Last Airbender shows, spinoffs, and movies, a live-action Dora the Explorer TV show, a new Rugrats series, the first-ever Star Trek kids and family series, a live-action Fairly OddParents show, and much more.

