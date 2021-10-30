Six years after the Fleege family and their stalking demonic entity haunted our screens, the newest installment of the bone-chilling found-footage horror film franchise, Paranormal Activity, is finally being released. Paranormal Activity 7: Next of Kin, first announced back in June of 2019, stars Emily Bader in a new and terrifying story that deviates from Katie and the Fleege family’s storyline, taking audiences into the dark depths of a new adventure. If you’re dying to know how you can watch the supernatural rebirth of this horror fan favorite then look no further. We’ve found all of the information you need to meet the newest member of the Paranormal Activity family.

The Paranormal Activity universe turned 14 this year, with the original film having been released in 2007, shocking audiences by building suspense as you look closely at the scene for small movements that twinged with uncomfortable fear in the pit of your stomach and lead up to alarmingly startling jump scares, releasing into sheer terror. Fans of the films look back fondly on the time a theater accidentally showed the 4th film instead of Madagascar 3 to a theater full of families and children, not realizing their mistake until a bloodied body was thrown at the camera. The franchise is known for its own brand of horror that was able to make things as unthreatening as a door swinging open seem absolutely terrifying.

But a new era of Paranormal Activity is upon us, and with it, a whole new distribution strategy. So if you're wondering if Paranormal Activity 7 is streaming, where to watch, if it's in theaters, and when it's available, we've got you covered with a comprehensive guide.

Is Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin Streaming Online?

The new film will premier and stream exclusively on Paramount+. And we have Paramount to thank for the newest addition to the chilling film series. Jason Blum stated that it was Paramount who wanted to continue the Paranormal Activity story when he “probably would have left it alone.”

Paramount+ offers a 1-week free trial, but if you’re interested in signing up for the streaming service plans start at $4.99 per month and their premium (commercial-free) service costs $9.99 per month. Here's the direct link to the film's landing page if you want to get right to streaming.

Will Paranormal Activity 7 Be In Theaters?

Unfortunately for theater-goers who were hoping to see the film on the big screen, the movie will only be available to view from home. The popcorn just isn't the same when it’s popped in a microwave-safe bag, and part of the fun of watching a Paranormal Activity movie in theaters is having the entire room jump and scream at the same time. Though, it may be even creepier to watch this installment in your home with the lights out or perfect to stream for a terrifying Halloween night in.

The film was originally scheduled to release in March of 2021, but due to delays, it will be available to stream starting on October 29th, just in time for All Hallows Eve!

What Is Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin About?

In a trailer released by Paramount in early October, we meet Margo, a young woman being filmed in a documentary chronicling her journey to meet her blood relatives for the first time. Margo’s birth family lives in a rural area adhering to an Amish way of life, riding horse and buggies, washing clothes by hand and singing old songs by candlelight. When talking to a young girl on the farm about her long-lost mother, Margo and her cameraman realize that something very strange is going on. With whispers about a demon called Asmodaios, a strange church-like building in the middle of nowhere and the discovery of a hidden underground tunnel, the pleasant, quiet farm begins to feel eerie and the protagonist decides to seek out answers as to what really happened to her mother all those years ago.

Scenes of Margo being attacked by an invisible force will spark haunting memories in fans of the original films, which changed horror forever with their handheld and security camera style footage picking up the terrifying actions of the powerful demon stalking the Fleege family. One difference we can see so far between the new film and the originals is the quality of the cameras used, as the newest installment is filmed as a documentary with quality film cameras rather than with grainy security camera footage. This is important to take in the hauntingly beautiful scenery of Margo’s family’s settlement.

Is the New Paranormal Activity Movie a Reboot?

The last film that the franchise put out, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, was released in 2015 and was meant to be the final film of the Paranormal Activity universe. The first film of the series not to star Katie Featherston as Katie, the movie follows a younger version of the character in 1988, as well as the character's granddaughter, Leila, in the present day. In this final installment of the Fleege storyline, the demonic entity now known as Tobi finally kills Ryan and Emily Fleege. After killing her parents Tobi is seen taking Leila, whose blood he needs to complete the ritual to take on a physical form. This final scene leaves the atrocities Tobi commits in his physical form up to the viewer's imagination.

We don’t yet know if the newest installment will include Tobi, though, in the 6th film Leila travels through a portal in her room that appears similar in shape to the hidden tunnel shown in the Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin trailer, leading one to wonder if the stories will be connected.

Producer of the Paranormal Activity franchise, Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions, noted in an interview with Collider that the new film needed to be a reboot because the original storyline “was tired, there was no way to continue the road that we’d been down.” When discussing the changes made to create the new story he noted:

“A lot of people who are going to see the new Paranormal Activity were 3 years old when the first Paranormal Activity came out, so they don’t even know from those older movies. I thought if you were going to re-do it, you better really re-do it, not try and expand what we did all those years ago.”

Blum produced the new installment alongside Oren Peli, creator of the franchise who wrote and directed the first film. With a script by Christopher Landon, writer for four of the previous Paranormal Activity films, hopes are that this new take on the story will leave audiences jumping out of their seats and screaming with fright the same way they did in the old night-vision theater audience reactions to the original films.

Which Paranormal Activity Movies Are Streaming?

If you want to watch the original Paranormal Activity movies online, you'll find them scattered across several different streaming sites. Here's a quick guide to where you can watch them all right now:

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)

