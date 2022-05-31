There's nothing more romantic than a love story in Paris, but add four people to the mix and suddenly everything is complicated. Paris, 13th District tells the story of four young adults as they navigate love, their sexualities, and their identities. Adapted from Adrian Tomine's graphic novel Killing and Dying, the film is directed by two-time BAFTA-winning Jacques Audiard (The Sisters Brothers, Dheepan). Premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the film went on to feature in many of the French Film Festivals which traversed the globe.

The film features Émilie (Lucie Zhang), Camille (Makita Samba), Nora (Noémie Merlant), and Amber (Jehnny Beth). Émilie is searching for a housemate when Camille answers her advertisement. Expecting a woman, and encountering a man instead, she decides to accept his application. Very quickly, the pair become sexually involved, though this is disrupted when their communication starts lacking. Becoming a very complicated living situation, Camille decides to leave the apartment, causing Émilie to wallow in her heartbreak. Meanwhile, Nora is a mature (though only in her 30s) university student who, on a night out with her peers, is misidentified as a famous camgirl. Though this is a falsehood, she is driven from her studies and finds solace in forming a friendship with the same camgirl she was mistaken for. The film is very much a story about people. Watching four individuals with very different personalities is intriguing. Throughout the film, the audience finds themselves becoming more emotionally invested in their motives and how their stories are intertwined.

The script was co-written with Céline Sciamma, who also wrote and directed Portrait of a Lady on Fire, a film that Noémie Merlant also starred in. A testament to love in the age of technology and fast-paced intimacy, Paris, 13th District is a film that tackles the most intimate moments of relationships, juxtaposed to the most existential questions that we ask ourselves.

Watch the Paris, 13th District Trailer

The first teaser trailer was released ten months ago, with another later released by IFCFilms. Predominately featuring Émilie and Camille, the trailer is a wonderful snapshot of what the film has to offer. Displaying fragments of their relationship as it blossoms and as it crumbles, the audience is left already feeling a connection to the two characters. Despite the film being driven solely by the characters in terms of plot, the cinematography is breathtaking.

Captured in black and white, the film technique not only allows the audience to view the characters in their rawest form, but the filming itself also captures some of the most beautiful architectural elements of a more industrial Paris. Although it's implied, the trailer also displays an all-French-speaking cast. Adding a layer of authenticity to the film, the language is not only beautiful to listen to but is also wonderfully juxtaposed with the character Émilie, who also speaks in Mandarin to her family. Signifying the diversity within Paris, the differences in the language were a refreshing change of rhythm.

Is Paris, 13th District Still In Movie Theaters?

The film was released to movie theaters on April 15 in 2022. Though shown for a limited time, it may still be available at your local theater.

Is Paris, 13th District Streaming Online?

The film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Running for 105 minutes in total, the film is also rated R. There is strong sexual content, graphic nudity, coarse language, and some drug use.

More Movies and Series like Paris, 13th District That You Can Watch Now

It's hard to categorize Paris, 13th District into an isolated category as it is a combination of young love, discovering sexual identity, and connecting in a world full of technology. Though that may describe many films, it is harder to distinguish similar films. Having said that, below is a list of films and television series which resemble Paris, 13th District in some form.

Normal People is a series that premiered on Hulu in April 2020, adapted from the book of the same name written by Sally Rooney. The book's publication caused a mass frenzy, especially for the millennial generation. Labeled as a contemporary book for all young people, it features two characters, not unlike Émilie and Camille, who despite having an emotional and physical connection, lack communication when it comes to their feelings. The series is similar to Paris, 13th District in that it's also sexually explicit, grapples with the emotions of loneliness and anxiety, and features characters who weave in and out of each other's lives. The series is still available to stream on Hulu.

Released in 2012, Frances Ha is a comedy-drama that is filmed in black and white and features a young woman in New York as she tackles all that life has to throw at her. Directed by Noah Baumbach and written by Greta Gerwig and Baumbach, Gerwig also stars as the main character, a dancer in her late 20s. Much like Paris, 13th District, it's the characters that drive the film forward, relying on relationships and crumbling connections that are written in an equally comedic and existential script. Predominantly filmed in New York and Sacramento, parts of the film also take place in Paris. Showcasing many more famous Paris landmarks than Paris, 13th District, the cinematography captures a city that encapsulates love with a person who feels fundamentally lonely. You can now watch Frances Ha on The Criterion Channel.

The third recommendation, which may not spring to the front of people's minds, is tick, tick... BOOM! Starring Andrew Garfield and directed and written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film is the autobiographical musical of playwright Jonathan Larson. Going on to write Rent, Larson was the epitome of a young person trying to find his place in the world. The film tackles establishing relationships and trying to keep them, and the existential crisis that comes with discovering your purpose and not being able to evolve it, all common occurrences when it comes to young adults. It's these themes that resemble Paris, 13th District and makes tick, tick... BOOM! a worthy watch after viewing the French film. tick, tick... BOOM! is available to stream on Netflix.

