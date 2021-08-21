Whether you want to watch it at home or book tickets for the family, here's where you can watch the 'PAW Patrol' movie right now!

The long-running hit children's series Paw Patrol is finally getting its first movie, and if you're wondering where to watch it: we've got you covered! With film distribution constantly in flux, it can be difficult to know how to watch the latest big releases - are they streaming, in theaters, or both? - so we've put together a handy guide to where you can watch PAW Patrol: The Movie right now, because we know how impatient the kiddos can be!

The 85-minute movie features the voices of Kingsley Marshall, Keegan Hedley, Shayle Simons, Lilly Bartlam, Ron Pardo, and Kim Roberts, who are all reprising their roles from the series, along with newcomers Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel.

Whether you want to watch it at home right now, or book tickets for the whole family, here's how you can watch PAW Patrol: The Movie right now.

Is the PAW Patrol Movie Streaming?

Yes! You can watch PAW Patrol: The Movie online and streaming right now on Paramount+. Here's a direct link to the landing page if you want to get right to watching. If you'd prefer not to watch it online, here's a complete list of supported devices:

Desktop (web)

iOS app (phone & tablet) - iOS 10 and iOS11+

Apple TV 4 (tvOS) & 5 (4K)

Android app (phone & tablet)

Compatible Android TV devices

Compatible FireTV devices (*available in select countries)

Roku (*available in select countries)

Chromecast

Fetch (Australia only)

Telstra TV (Australia only)

The PAW Patrol movie arrived on streaming on August 20, the same day it hit theaters. As a Paramount+ release, Paw Patrol: The Movie will not be available to stream on Netflix or HBO Max, but exclusively on ViacomCBS' recently release streaming service.

If you're not familiar with the streamer, Paramount+ launched in March 2021. The service has a two-tiered pricing option: $4.99 monthly or $49.99 annually with ads, and a premium ad-free subscription for $9.99 monthly or $99.99 annually. If you're not ready to commit without trying it out first, Paramount+ is currently offering a free 7-day trial.

Is PAW Patrol: The Movie Playing in Theaters?

The PAW Patrol movie arrives in select theaters on the same day it hits streaming, August 20, 2021, which means the kids can finally enjoy Skye and the crew on the big screen.

With the COVID Delta variant currently causing case surges around the world, be sure to check your current local safety policies before you book your tickets.

Can You Rent or Buy PAW Patrol: The Movie?

Currently, no. PAW Patrol: The Movie is one of the first major titles to have a same-day debut on Paramount+ and in theaters, so we'll have to wait and see if and when the film will become available to rent or purchase on Digital.

What is PAW Patrol: The Movie About?

Inspired by the beloved children's series, PAW Patrol: The Movie offers a feature-length journey to Adventure City. Here's the official synopsis:

The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City! Joining the PAW Patrol in their thrilling first big screen adventure are members from the original series’ cast along with Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, with Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel and introducing Will Brisbin.

Is the PAW Patrol Series Streaming on Netflix?

If the PAW Patrol movie has the family in the mood to revisit the series (or if the parents out there need a break from watching the movie on repeat), you might be wondering where you can watch the series on streaming. You won't find PAW Patrol on Netflix, but there's good news! The first six seasons are available to Paramount+ subscribers to stream right now. Here's the direct link to the series landing page.

The later seasons aren't currently included with any streaming subscriptions, but you can rent or buy all the way through Season 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

