How to Watch Peacock TV: Devices, Pricing, and More

It is almost time for the launch of NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock. So, now seems like a good time to discuss exactly how you can watch movies, TV shows, sports, and other goodies on Peacock.

How Much Is a Peacock Subscription?

Peacock is split into two subscriber tiers: the Free tier and the Premium tier. The ad-supported Free Peacock tier will run you $4.99/month, while the ad-free Premium Peacock tier costs $9.99/month. It’s also worth noting that, should you opt for the Free tier, NBCUniversal promises no more than five minutes of ads per hour as you stream.

How Can I Stream Peacock?

With the exception of Roku users, there are a wealth of options when it comes to choosing how to stream Peacock. Here’s a complete list of devices and platforms where you can access Peacock and begin watching:

Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices

Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X

VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs

Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, can enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

What Can I Watch on Peacock?

Good question! There are a ton of great titles available on Peacock beginning July 15. We have a lengthier list of movies and TV shows available to stream and divided by Peacock subscription tier for you to peruse. But, if you’re super curious, here are some highlights:

Movies

The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum

Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III

American Psycho

The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions

The Blair Witch Project

The Mummy

Do the Right Thing

TV

This Is Us

30 Rock

Parks and Recreation

Saturday Night Live

Saved by the Bell

Downton Abbey

Heroes

Psych

Battlestar Galactica

When Can I Start Streaming Peacock?

You can start streaming Peacock on Wednesday, July 15 on the platform of your choice. The one important caveat to this release date applies to folks intending to stream via their PS4 or PS4 Pro. If you are using either of these devices, you have to wait until the week of Monday, July 20 to begin streaming Peacock.

Peacock launches on Wednesday, July 15. You can sign up for either the free or premium Peacock tier here.